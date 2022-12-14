Qatar World Cup: a bestiality, the millionaire prize that the champion will win

The Qatar World Cup He is close to meeting the new champion, who will come out of next Sunday’s game, the one selected who will win all the applause and who will earn very important money.

The Fifa agreed to distribute 440 million dollars for the 32 competing teams; it will be 40 million more than what was delivered in 2018 (400 million); and just over 80 million in difference with the prizes in 2014 (358 million).

The minimum prize for each team was 9 million dollars, the sum won by the teams eliminated in the group stage (17th to 32nd position).

millions and millions



United States, Senegal, Australia, Poland, Japan, South Korea and Switzerlandthe teams that reached the round of 16 earned 13 million dollars.

Brazil, the Netherlands, Portugal and Englandwho reached the quarterfinals had a prize of 17 million.

The four best of the World Cup are already left and the one who occupies the fourth box will have a prize of 25 million dollars, while the third will take 27.

The runner-up will be ‘satisfied’ with receiving 30 million dollars and the one who wins the Cup will receive the not insignificant figure of 42 million dollars.

