The Mexican journalist, José Ramón Fernández, was clear and did not mince words when asked about what awaits the Mexican National Team this Saturday against Argentina on the second date of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

And it is that many fans are hopeful that Mexico will surprise and eliminate the Albiceleste, who with a defeat would be practically out of the World Cup after losing on date one against Saudi Arabia.

José Ramón Fernández affirms that the Tricolor does not have a chance to defeat the albicelestes and leave them out of Qatar 2022. The sports analyst considered that the team of Gerardo Tata Martino He is not there to accomplish that feat because of the demonstration he gave against Poland.

The journalist assured that Lionel Scaloni’s selection arrives very inflated by the media in his country. “Argentina is a bit inflated, but I don’t even give Mexico a chance,” Joserra said in an interview with ESPN.

José Ramón asks that the Mexicans not get their hopes up, because if they couldn’t against the Poles, the outlook against the Argentines will be much more complicated.

“People should not have many illusions. Possibly Mexico would have lost if Lewandoski converted the penalty. Argentina lost to Arabia, a surprise, because they didn’t let them move”.