Until a few years ago to be able to see films you had to go to the movies or wait for them to appear on DVD to buy or rent them. But with the arrival of Netflix The industry was transformed and suddenly it was possible to access a huge catalog of content from a device connected to the internet. Today the pioneer company in streaming It has a wide competition and that includes sites with strong legal challenges like Cave.

Netflix It has not stopped growing in number of subscribers over the years, nor has it stopped expanding its catalog. Its success has been such that currently much of its content is original, meaning it cannot be found on other platforms. However, it has also faced stiff competition when giants such as Disney, HBO, Amazon and Apple launched their own paid service.

Although, according to the latest report from Netflix, The company continues to be the leader in number of subscriptions in Latin America, little by little competitors have been gaining ground. But one of the challenges that these types of services face is that people increasingly have to spend more money on payment if they want to have access to the entire catalog, which not everyone is willing to do, so they resort to options such as Cave.

Who has the greatest amount of content, Cuevana or Netflix?

Netflix has a huge Catalogue of series and films. According to its official website, the streaming platform has more than 4,000 titles, which is why it becomes one of the most popular options in the world as it has not only premieres from various companies but also its own catalog.

But if it is about number of options, Netflix cannot compete against Cave that bring together a huge amount of films divided by different genres such as: action, animation, family, mystery, suspense, horror, romance, fantasy, drama, science fiction and adventure.

The reason why Cave have a Catalogue much larger is because it is not linked to a single studio or company but rather presents content from all types of film companies and is constantly being updated, even with new releases. And that is where the problem lies, since it is a page that falls into illegality.

Cuevana is a streaming service with free content.

Can you still watch movies in Cuevana?

Before entering to see the catalog you have Cave available, it should be noted that in July 2023 the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE) made efforts to close what at that time was Cave 3 a portal through which it was possible to enjoy series and films for free. There are currently other options available such as Cave 8 but care must be taken with its use.

If you are currently trying to enter Cave 3, when the user tries to play some content, instead of starting playback, they will be redirected to the official ACE page and will see a message reminding them of the importance of respecting copyright.

It must also be said that Cave It is a portal that does not directly offer the content, but rather shares links so that it can be viewed from other sites. However, this can mean a security risk for users’ devices and information, which is why it is best to opt for legal sites Tubi, Crackle, Pluto TV and Vudu that offer free access content, although their catalog is much larger. more limited.

Risks of using Cuevana to watch free movies



As it was mentioned already, Cave offers free access without the permission of the creators, which is why, according to the World Intellectual Property Organization, users have to be alert to the risks involved, for example: