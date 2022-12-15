Qatar hosts the soccer World Cup. For this tournament, the wealthy emirate has spared no expense: six brand new stadiums, hotels, a metro and highways: a total budget of more than 180 billion euros.

What is the fate of the thousands of immigrant workers without whom none of this would have been possible?

Often exploited, they left everything in search of a better life and to support their families. Unpaid wages, confiscated passports and dire working conditions, which have caused the death of several thousand of them.



