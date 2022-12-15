The real Madrid made official this Thursday the signing of the Brazilian striker Endrick Felipe Moreira de Sousa after reaching an agreement with the player himself, his family and Palmeiras, the club in which he is a member and in which he will continue until 2024.

“Real Madrid CF, the Palmeiras Sports SocietyEndrick and his family have reached an agreement whereby the player will be able to join Real Madrid when he comes of age in July 2024.

Until then, Endrick will continue his training at SE Palmeiras. The player will travel to Madrid in the coming days to visit our club’s facilities,” Real Madrid said in a statement.

one more brazilian

The club chaired by Florentino Pérez ensures the arrival of one of the soccer players with the greatest future in Brazil and continues with the policy of incorporating young talents who stand out in the South American country’s championship, as happened at the time with Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo Goes.

Endrick is already an idol at Palmeiras and has focused the attention of the big clubs in Europe.

In factXavi Hernandez, Barcelona coach, confirmed contacts with him and his father and expressed his wish that he could dress as a Barça player.

At 16 years old, the sale of his shirts has skyrocketed since he signed his first professional contract and, in addition to his ability with the ball at his feet, he has also become the image of important brands that have not hesitated to bet on him. . His athletic performance has lived up to expectations.

He was decisive last September in the final of the Brazilian Under-20 Championship by scoring the winning goal against Corinthians, in November he celebrated the conquest of the club’s eleventh league title together with the Palmeiras first team.

Once that success has been achieved, Endrick’s next goal will also be to lift the 2023 Colombia U20 South American Champion trophy.

Endrick has been summoned by the coach Ramón Menezes for that appointment, which will take place between January 19 and February 12.

