Alfred Gomis, goalie of the Senegal national teamclaimed the role of african football in the World Cup in Qatar 2022 of the FIFA and recalled that the presence of Senegal Y Moroccopresent in the round of 16, represent an entire continent.

“We hope that as many fans as possible are there to support the two African teams that are still in the world. In the match there may be more followers than England, we know. But we are fighting for an entire continent”, explained the archer of the Stade Rennes of the league 1 from France.

Moroccorival of SpainY SenegalEngland’s adversary, are the only african teams that are kept in the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Alfred Gomisthird goalkeeper of the team led by Aliou Cisseabsent from the official press conference due to being ill, prefers that Senegal continue not to be taken into account and take advantage of the surprise factor as happened in the group stage where they qualified after beating Ecuador Y Qatar. “Honestly, I hope the English underestimate us too,” said the Rennes goalkeeper.