Spain.- Barcelona returned to the path of victory in The league but it was very costly for him to finish the game with two players with injuries that cast doubt on his participation in this mid-week game against Bayern Munich. Sergio Robert retired from the field with a shoulder problem while Gavi He did it due to a blow to the adductor, this being also bad news for the Spanish National Team.

In the case of Gavi, who was the starter in his match this weekend, he had a clash with Dani García who inadvertently had a strong clash. At the attempt they checked him and it was thought that he would be fine but as the seconds progressed he had to leave the field to now make the change and give way to Kessie who finished the match for the Spanish.

According to the reports that were made during the match, Gavi was taken directly to his medical tests to find out what was happening with his situation. This news has also disturbed Luis Enrique who in a few more days will have to give the Prelist of players considered for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, they will have to wait until the official announcement from Barcelona to find out whether or not they will be able to return soon.

For now, Xavi’s words were that it was only a blow but that they will have to wait to know the diagnosis. In case of being somewhat careful there could be the possibility that for the midweek game of Champions League do not play To be ready now and under the orders of the club as the Spanish National Team.

Barcelona is a hospital right now, more than 5 players are between cottons due to injuries, and it is expected that in a few days more will see progress in their injuries.