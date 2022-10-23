Monday, October 24, 2022
Adrián Ramos had a beautiful gesture with 60 children who saw him play against Pasto

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 23, 2022
in Sports
Adrian Ramos

The footballer celebrated one of his goals with the children.

During the match between Deportivo Pasto and América de Cali, in which the scarlet team won with a score of 4 to 0, Adrian Ramos, one of the party figures, He surprised the fans with his affectionate gestures with some children from his foundation in Villa Rica, Cauca.

The scarlet player scored the second goal in the 57th minute of the game and surprised the crowd when, to celebrate, He ran to the area where the children of the foundation were and had a group hug with them.

However, he also stressed that, at the end of the game, the forward of the Caleño team, He made the children of the foundation go down to the field to share a moment with them.

The Fundación Adrián Ramos is a non-profit organization directed by the aforementioned Atlético de Cali athlete. There, it is intended to teach soccer to the children of Villa Rica and provide psychosocial support and classes in performing arts and organic agriculture.

“We use soccer for boys, girls and adolescents to stimulate motor coordination. We strive to foster habits of discipline, respect, fair play, instilling from an early age the importance of dedication, loyalty and sensitivity on and off the field. “, states the foundation on its website.

