Adrián Ramos had a beautiful gesture with 60 children who saw him play against Pasto

During the match between Deportivo Pasto and América de Cali, in which the scarlet team won with a score of 4 to 0, Adrian Ramos, one of the party figures, He surprised the fans with his affectionate gestures with some children from his foundation in Villa Rica, Cauca.

The scarlet player scored the second goal in the 57th minute of the game and surprised the crowd when, to celebrate, He ran to the area where the children of the foundation were and had a group hug with them.

(Miguel Ángel Borja: River Plate goals for the Boca Juniors title, video)

However, he also stressed that, at the end of the game, the forward of the Caleño team, He made the children of the foundation go down to the field to share a moment with them.

Pleasant company today at the Pascual Guerrero, from Villa Rica where Adrián Ramos is from, approximately 60 children vibrated with America’s win against Pasto, Adrián gave them a goal and after the game he made them go down to the grass. What a great Captain. pic.twitter.com/pfjVI5vkk0 – Juan C Cortés🎤 (@juanccortesd) October 22, 2022

The Fundación Adrián Ramos is a non-profit organization directed by the aforementioned Atlético de Cali athlete. There, it is intended to teach soccer to the children of Villa Rica and provide psychosocial support and classes in performing arts and organic agriculture.

“We use soccer for boys, girls and adolescents to stimulate motor coordination. We strive to foster habits of discipline, respect, fair play, instilling from an early age the importance of dedication, loyalty and sensitivity on and off the field. “, states the foundation on its website.

More news