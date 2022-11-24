Qatar.- The federation of wales (FAW) has announced through social networks that they have called attention to the FIFA so that he would fulfill his inclusion promises that they have repeated so much and have asked them to avoid denying access to people who come with flags in support of the LGBTQ+ community or who carry some other insignia.

Through its Twitter account, the FAW highlighted the message, “The FAW urges FIFA to adhere to its message that everyone is welcome at Qatar during the World Cup and continue to highlight any other human rights issues. We continue with the belief that football is for EVERYONE”, reads the publication that minutes later had a response.

After making the request public, the FAW itself shared a new message stating that FIFA has already accepted the conditions that Welsh football requests and that for the next Wales game in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, fans will be able to enter the stadium with rainbow flags and also with some insignia of the “Rainbow Wall” movement.

“In response to the FAW, FIFA has confirmed that fans wearing Rainbow Wall bucket hats and rainbow flags will be able to enter the stadium for @Cymru’s match against Iran on Friday,” the post read. Likewise, the FAW confirmed that FIFA will alert the other venues so that they comply with the rules and regulations necessary for a healthy coexistence.

We recommend you read

Already in some games of the Qatar World Cup 2022 Certain fans came trying to enter with these objects already mentioned but from the entrance they have been notified that it cannot be done, or that they have to be removed, which has unleashed problems that have already gone viral on social networks. This possibility could be seen from this Friday when matchday 2 of the World Cup starts.