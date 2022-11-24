The United Kingdom registered between June 2021 and 2022 the largest number of immigrants ever recorded. There were 1.1 million and net migration was close to half, 504,000. Around 170,000 are more than the historical figure, 336,000, registered at the end of March 2015. There were three months left before the British population voted in favor of Brexit, among other things due to excessive immigration.

Community immigration has decreased and the balance of the last year recorded by the National Statistics Office (ONS) gives a negative balance of -51,000, as the difference between those who arrived in the United Kingdom and those who left. But the new figures are not related to immigration policies after the march with the European Union.

The huge increase in immigrants is mainly due to student visas. The British authorities have maintained a policy of promoting their universities in recent years, and the granting of postgraduate visas so that graduates can stay in the United Kingdom for three years has increased the appeal. They were a total of 476,000.

Refugees from the Ukraine, 144,600, and from Hong Kong, 144,000, whose British citizenship is recognized, make up significant blocks of the total number. The ONS estimates that 151,000 immigrants arrived on a work visa. This is the case of nurses who are needed in health and assistance services or of private companies looking for employees with particular professional qualifications.

The goal of reducing immigration remains in force. The figures of refugees or economic immigrants who cross the English Channel are insignificant in relation to the general data, but the official agency report highlights the high percentage of acceptances of refugee status, 98%, for immigrants Afghans, Syrians or Eritreans.

oppositions



The Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, has suggested that the arrival of people from the environment of the hosted students must be suppressed. His home secretary, Suella Bannerman, has set a goal of reducing immigration to tens of thousands. But employers called this week for the government to open the door to more immigrants at the annual meeting of the Confederation of British Industry.

The answer was also negative by the leader of the opposition, Sir Keir Starmer. The Labor Party warned employers that they should not base their business on low wages and that they should professionally train the British to fill vacancies. The attendees showed their frustration, because the training policies are long-term and their need for labor is pressing.

Immigration has fallen on the British concern scale since 2016, but surveys indicate the same factors remain. A majority, especially conservative voters, want it drastically reduced. And that idea is shared by those over 65 many more than among other age groups, and much more also in the north of England than in London.

The ONS data for 2021-22 reflects a singular moment. The end of pandemic restrictions has encouraged more students to resume on-site teaching or start courses without travel bans. War in Ukraine and crisis in Hong Kong. Statisticians believe that the net immigration figure will decline next year.