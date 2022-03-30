Fifa published the details of the draw for the Qatar World Cup, which will take place on April 1 at the Doha Convention Center.

The seven seeds that will go to the first pot will be determined by the FIFA ranking which will be published the day before the draw.

The keys

A document distributed by Fifa explains: “Countries ranked 8th to 15th (in the team ranking) will be in Pot 2, while those ranked 16th to 23rd will be in Pot 3. Finally, Pot 4 will feature the teams ranked 24th to 28th, plus two places for the winners of the intercontinental qualifiers and one place for the winner of the UEFA qualifier. The intercontinental qualifiers will be played on June 13 and 14 in Qatar.”



The representative of the AFC (Asia) will face the one from Conmebol, and the Concacaf team will play against the OFC (Oceania). For its part, the last selection that will qualify in the UEFA qualifiers will be determined in the international period of May-June.

Once the distribution of those selected by drum has been established, the pairing by groups will proceed. The procedure is the next: “The draw starts with pot 1 and ends with pot 4. All balls will be drawn from one drum before moving on to the next. In accordance with standard procedure, a ball will be drawn first from the selections pot, and then another from one of the group pots; thus, the positions in which the different teams will play will be assigned. The teams from the same confederation will remain separated in the different groups, with the exception of those from Uefa, which is represented by 13 teams. In this way, five of the eight groups will include two European teams.

On April 1, when the draw is made, there will be 29 teams already classified. UEFA will already have decided the winners of its repechage, except for the playoff that involves the Ukrainian team, and which also includes Scotland (its rival), Wales and Austria (these two teams face each other on Thursday in Cardiff.

In addition to that series, the other asterisks will be those of the continental playoffs. One is the series that will be played by whoever finishes fifth in the South American qualifiers (for now, Peru), who will face a representative from Asia in Qatar.

The other will come from the match between a team from Concacaf against another from Oceania. This leads to the 32 qualifiers divided into eight groups of four teams each.

So you can see live

The draw will be broadcast on the FIFA YouTube channel and its official website. The ceremony is scheduled for this Friday, at 11:00 am, Colombian time.

The match schedule

Fifa clarified that although the distribution of each of the eight groups will be known on Friday, April 1, that will not imply that the schedule and date of the matches are also disseminated.

“The definitive calendar will only be known once a stadium and a timetable have been assigned to the matches of each of the days.”

And I add: “There will be room to assign the best times for television audiences and also for fans traveling to Qatar, depending on the assigned stadium. This flexibility will not affect the technical aspects, since all the stadiums are very close to each other”.

