This Tuesday, March 29, the National Stadium was filled with emotion due to the excellent match played by the Peruvian soccer team against its similar Paraguay in search of the pass to the playoffs with a view to World Cup Qatar 2022. And this was celebrated by various personalities from the Peruvian show business and television, such as Lorraine AlvarezCesar Ritter, Melissa Paredes, Adolfo Bolivar, Gino Pesaressi, Andres Wiese and more public figures.

Those led by Ricardo Gareca beat their rival 2-0 thanks to goals from Gianluca Lapadula and Yoshimar Yotun. And many celebrities did not hesitate to spread how they were living this moment.

Next, we share with you the exciting comments that these characters made through their main social networks, such as Twitter and Instagram.

YOU CAN SEE: Peru vs. Paraguay: how did the celebrities react after the goals of the Peruvian team?

Lorraine Alvarez thanked Ricardo Gareca for making the dream of many Peruvians come true: being able to take them to a new World Cup.

“I love you all! How beautiful it is to be Peruvian. He suffers, but he rejoices. Thank you, Peru team; thank you, teacher Gareca for turning our dreams into reality. Faith, hard work and teamwork achieve great things. We are heading to Qatar. Let’s go for that playoff,” the Latina journalist wrote on Twitter.

Lorena Álvarez thanks Professor Ricardo Gareca. Photo: Capture/Twitter

From Thailand, Andres Wiese He did not miss any moment of the match between Peru and Paraguay and celebrated it with an emotional message from Instagram.

“I love you with my life, Peru. Thank you, selection, for all this that we are experiencing; We are still alive and we won’t stop until we return to the World Cup… once again!” he pointed out.

Andrés Wiese celebrates Peru’s triumph. Photo: Andres Wiese/Instagram

The journalist of “America news” Veronica Linares nor was it unrelated to the triumph of Peru. She was very effusive on Twitter, where she even confessed her “love” for Christian Cueva.

Verónica Linares celebrates the triumph of Peru. Photo: Capture/Twitter

YOU CAN SEE: Daniela Darcourt sang the “National Anthem” to start the decisive match between Peru vs. Paraguay

For his part, the actor Cesar Ritter He asked his followers never again to question the work that Ricardo Gareca has been doing as a coach.

César Ritter celebrates the triumph of Peru. Photo: Capture/Twitter

Meanwhile, the model Melissa Paredes toasted together with his partner Anthony Aranda and some friends for Peru’s pass to the playoffs. In her Instagram stories, she could be seen very happy.

Melissa Paredes happy for the victory of Peru. Photo: Melissa Paredes/Instagram

Gino Pesaresi shared some brief images of Gianluca Lapadula after the final whistle that gave Peru the victory over Paraguay.

Gino Pesaressi joins the celebration. Photo: Capture/Twitter

The actress Karina Calmet took advantage of this victory to call for the union of all Peruvians at times like these.

Karina Calmet applauds the Peruvian team. Photo: Capture/Twitter

Adolfo Bolivar He left three important points on his Twitter account and joked with the last one.

Adolfo Bolívar happy with the result. Photo: Capture/Twitter

YOU CAN SEE: Erick Elera encourages the Peruvian team on social networks: “Today we have to win

Bloody:

Sandra Muente shocked by the result. Photo: Capture/Twitter

Guty Carrera:

Guty Carrera excited by result. Photo: Capture/Twitter

Manuela Camacho:

Manuela Camacho. Photo: Capture/Twitter

Harmony 10: