Qatar 2022 World Cup



After England’s 6-2 win over Iran (but the fact that the Asian team didn’t sing the national anthem made more noise) and Holland’s 2-0 win over Senegal, two other big names make their entrance to the World Cup in Qatar: Messi’s Argentina (La Pulce is chasing that World Cup he has never won in a career that has seen him conquer everything) and reigning champions France. The transalpines have lost the Ballon d’Or Benzema a few hours before the tournament started and they will entrust the keys to the attack to the AC Milan player Giroud. Just like four years ago in Russia when they became world champions…

Qatar 2022 World Cup – where to watch them on TV and streaming

GROUP STAGE

TUESDAY 22 NOVEMBER:

11.00 Argentina-Saudi Arabia (live TV on Rai 2; live streaming on Rai Play)

14.00 Denmark-Tunisia (live TV on Rai 2; live streaming on Rai Play)

17.00 Mexico-Poland (live TV on Rai 2; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 France-Australia (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

WEDNESDAY 23 NOVEMBER:

11.00 Morocco-Croatia (live TV on Rai 2; live streaming on Rai Play)

14.00 Germany-Japan (live TV on Rai 2; live streaming on Rai Play)

17.00 Spain-Costa Rica (live TV on Rai 2; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Belgium-Canada (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

THURSDAY 24 NOVEMBER:

11.00 Switzerland-Cameroon (live TV on Rai 2; live streaming on Rai Play)

14.00 Uruguay-South Korea (live TV on Rai 2; live streaming on Rai Play)

17.00 Portugal-Ghana (live TV on Rai 2; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Brazil-Serbia (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 25:

11.00 Wales-Iran (live TV on Rai 2; live streaming on Rai Play)

14.00 Qatar-Senegal (live TV on Rai 2; live streaming on Rai Play)

17.00 Netherlands-Ecuador (live TV on Rai 2; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 England-USA (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 26:

11.00 Tunisia-Australia (live TV on Rai 2; live streaming on Rai Play)

14.00 Poland-Saudi Arabia (live TV on Rai 2; live streaming on Rai Play)

17.00 France-Denmark (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Argentina-Mexico (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

SUNDAY NOVEMBER 27:

11.00 Japan-Costa Rica (live TV on Rai 2; live streaming on Rai Play)

14.00 Belgium-Morocco (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

17.00 Croatia-Canada (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Spain-Germany (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

MONDAY 28 NOVEMBER:

11.00 Cameroon-Serbia (live TV on Rai 2; live streaming on Rai Play)

14.00 South Korea-Ghana (live TV on Rai 2; live streaming on Rai Play)

17.00 Brazil-Switzerland (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Portugal-Uruguay (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

TUESDAY 29 NOVEMBER:

16.00 Ecuador-Senegal (live TV on Rai Sport; live streaming on Rai Play)

16.00 Holland-Qatar (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Iran-USA (live TV on Rai Sport; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Wales-England (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

WEDNESDAY 30 NOVEMBER:

16.00 Poland-Argentina (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

16.00 Saudi Arabia-Mexico (live TV on Rai Sport; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Tunisia-France (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Australia-Denmark (live TV on Rai Sport; live streaming on Rai Play)

THURSDAY 1 DECEMBER:

16.00 Croatia-Belgium (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

16.00 Canada-Morocco (live TV on Rai Sport; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Japan-Spain (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Costa Rica-Germany (live TV on Rai Sport; live streaming on Rai Play)

FRIDAY 2 DECEMBER:

16.00 South Korea-Portugal (live TV on Rai Sport; live streaming on Rai Play)

16.00 Ghana-Uruguay (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Serbia-Switzerland (live TV on Rai Sport; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Cameroon-Brazil (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play) DIRECT ELIMINATION PHASE

SATURDAY DECEMBER 3:

16.00 Round of 16: First group A vs Second group B (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Round of 2: First group C vs Second group D (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

SUNDAY 4 DECEMBER:

16.00 Round of 3: First group D vs Second group C (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Round of 4: First group B vs Second group A (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

MONDAY 5 DECEMBER:

16.00 Round of 5: First group E vs Second group F (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Round of 6: First group G vs Second group H (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

TUESDAY 6 DECEMBER:

16.00 Round of 7: First group F vs Second group E (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Round of 8: First group H vs Second group G (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

FRIDAY 9 DECEMBER:

16.00 Quarter-final 1: Winner of eighth-final 5 vs Winner of eighth-final 6 (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Quarter-final 2: Winner of eighth-final 1 vs Winner of eighth-final 2 (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

SATURDAY DECEMBER 10:

16.00 Quarter-final 3: Winner of eighth of final 7 vs Winner of eighth of final 8 (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

20.00 Quarter-final 4: Winner of eighth of final 3 vs Winner of eighth of final 4 (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

TUESDAY 13 DECEMBER:

20.00 Semifinal 1: Winner of quarter-final 1 vs Winner of quarter-final 2 (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

WEDNESDAY 14 DECEMBER:

20.00 Semi-final 2: Winner of quarter-final 3 vs Winner of quarter-final 4 (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

SATURDAY DECEMBER 17:

16.00 Final for third place (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

SUNDAY 18 DECEMBER:

16.00 Finale (live TV on Rai 1; live streaming on Rai Play)

