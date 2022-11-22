His photos are a small light of hope in the midst of so much pain

The memory of Deborah Pierini he is still alive in the eyes of all those who incredulous cannot make sense of the premature death of his mother, who gave birth to her son by caesarean section before flying to Heaven Dante. Today the dad publishes the first photos of the little one, who is fine, but will grow up without his mother.

Dante is the son of Debora Pierini: dad Davide wanted to publish the photos of the child on Facebook, born last October 27, 2022, the same day on which his mother passed away, due to an explosion that brought Lucca to Lucca take the lives of two other people.

Dante was born in Cisanello di Pisa on October 27, 2022, by caesarean section. The doctors tried to save at least the baby Debora was carrying. Unfortunately they were unable to save her, among the people who died in the house of Tower of Lucca.

10 days ago at the age of 26, my mother passed away. She tried to hold on to survive the burns she had sustained. Next to her were the doctors and family members, who hoped that the woman could save herself. At least they managed to deliver the baby.

Debora’s health conditions were too serious and unfortunately the young mother, originally from Seravezza, didn’t make it. With her they lost their lives in that house Luca Franceschi69 years old, former employee of the Mover of Viareggio, and his partner Lyudmila Perets aged 44.

Debora Pierini, the mourning of the family and the hope in the eyes of little Dante who will grow up without his mother

Dad Davide posted a simple photo of the baby on Facebook, without a caption or comment. Just her name and his date of birth.

Now the man will have to start again from there, from him, without having the partner with whom he had planned a life together next to him.