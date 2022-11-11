The World Cup in Qatar is about to start. The coaches have already been confirming their payrolls to seek glory. They carry the burden of having to pick or exclude players to confirm their teams.

Data of the coaches in Qatar

Lionel Scaloni, from Argentina, will be the youngest coach in the competition, at 44 years old. While the Dutch Louis Van Gaal will be the longest, with 71.

This is the technical sheet of each one, divided by groups:

Group A

Gustavo Alfaro, technician from Ecuador.

Qatar: Felix Sánchez is Spanish, 46 years old.

Ecuador: Gustavo Alfaro is Argentine, 60 years old.

Senegal: Aliou Cissé is 46 years old from Senegal.

Netherlands: Louis Van Gaal is 71 years old from the Netherlands.

B Group

Carlos Queiroz had already directed Iran in Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018. Photo: Eph. Archive THE TIME

England: Gareth Southgate is a 52-year-old Englishman.

Iran: Carlos Queiroz is 69 years old from Portugal.

United States: Gregg Berhalter is a 49-year-old American.

Wales: Robert Page is 48 years old from Wales.

Group C

Photo: Eph. Archive THE TIME

Argentina: Lionel Scaloni is 44 years old from Argentina.

Saudi Arabia: Hervé Renard is 53 years old French.

Mexico: Gerardo Martino is 59 years old from Argentina.

Poland: Czesław Michniewicz is a 52-year-old Pole.

Group D

Didier Deschamps, coach of France.

France: Didier Deschamps is a 54-year-old Frenchman.

Australia: Graham Arnold is a 59-year-old Australian.

Denmark: Kasper Hjulmand is 50 years old from Denmark.

Tunisia: Jalel Kadri is a 50-year-old Tunisian.

Group E

The Spanish coach highlighted the good performance of the youngsters in the national team.

Spain: Luis Enrique is a 52-year-old Spaniard.

Costa Rica: Luis Fernando Suárez is a 62-year-old Colombian.

Germany: Hansi Flick is 57 years old from Germany.

Japan: Hajime Moriyasu is a 54-year-old Japanese.

Group F

Roberto Martínez, Belgium coach.

Belgium: Roberto Martínez is 49 years old from Spain.

Canada: John Herdman is 47 years old from England.

Morocco: Walid Regragui is a 47-year-old French-Moroccan.

Croatia: Zlatko Dalić is a 56-year-old Bosnian.

Group G

Tite, coach of Brazil. Photo: Sebastian Moreira. Eph

Brazil: Tite is a 61-year-old Brazilian.

Serbia: Dragan Stojković is a 57-year-old Serbian.

Switzerland: Murat Yakin is 48 years old Swiss.

Cameroon: Rigoberto Song is 46 years old from Cameroon.

Group H

Fernando Santos, manager of Portugal.

Portugal: Fernando Santos is 68 years old from Portugal.

Ghana: Otto Addo is a 47-year-old Ghanaian.

South Korea: Paulo Bento is 53 years old from Portugal.

Uruguay: Diego Alonso is a 47-year-old Uruguayan.

