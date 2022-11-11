5 things you did not know about Ramiro Carrera, Cruz Azul’s next reinforcement

Deportivo Cruz Azul has made official the signings of its first two reinforcements for the Clausura 2023 tournament, one of them is Ramiro Carrera who was announced and presented a few days ago at La Noria.
For this reason, in the following list we will let you know five things that you may not have known about the footballer who will wear the light blue shirt from the next tournament.
The story of Ramiro Carrera began on October 24, 1993 in Tolosa, a town in the La Plata region of Argentina; where he took his first steps in search of being a soccer player. So, he is currently 29 years old.
The Argentinian player is a midfielder and plays mainly inside on the right, although he can also play on the opposite side.
As a child, he began his love for soccer with a team of Lobos from the Province of Buenos Aires, called Madre Selva. He made the minor divisions in the clubs Boca Juniors and Spanish Sports, among others. In 2010 he continued his training with CN Sports Argentina (a player representation agency).
At the age of 16, he played a tournament in Turkey and caught the attention of the Fenerbahcebut the economic offer was very low and he preferred to let it go so as not to be far from his family and to adapt to a totally different country and culture.
In 2011, at the age of 18, Ramiro Carreraundertook the adventure and traveled to China with a group of Argentine players, to appear in a series of matches in the “Shanghai International Football Tournament”, because at that age he had not yet debuted in the First Division.
However, the history that lived in Turkey repeated itself: the Shanghai Shenhua He showed interest in his services and made him an offer, but once again, the economic issue did not convince him. Once he returned to Argentina, the soccer player spoke with his representative to announce that he had made the decision to leave soccer, a situation that would happen once he fulfilled his contract with him; but, three days after they both ended their bond, his agent got him a test with Sarandí Arsenalwhere he was immediately hired as a reserve and from there he was able to continue his career.
His professional career began in 2013 with the Sarandí Arsenal and for 2016 he was signed by Gymnastics of La Plata, where he scored two goals in 24 games. He went back to Arsenal and at that time he had his first experience in foreign soccer when he arrived at the Spanish Union From Chile.
Later, he returned to Argentina with Atletico Tucuman where it took hold and in this 2022 it caught the attention of the celestial group, who in a quick negotiation became owners of 50% of its letter to incorporate it into the project of Raul Gutierrez for Closing 2023.
