5 things you did not know about Ramiro Carrera, Cruz Azul’s next reinforcement

In 2011, at the age of 18, Ramiro Carreraundertook the adventure and traveled to China with a group of Argentine players, to appear in a series of matches in the “Shanghai International Football Tournament”, because at that age he had not yet debuted in the First Division.

However, the history that lived in Turkey repeated itself: the Shanghai Shenhua He showed interest in his services and made him an offer, but once again, the economic issue did not convince him. Once he returned to Argentina, the soccer player spoke with his representative to announce that he had made the decision to leave soccer, a situation that would happen once he fulfilled his contract with him; but, three days after they both ended their bond, his agent got him a test with Sarandí Arsenalwhere he was immediately hired as a reserve and from there he was able to continue his career.

Later, he returned to Argentina with Atletico Tucuman where it took hold and in this 2022 it caught the attention of the celestial group, who in a quick negotiation became owners of 50% of its letter to incorporate it into the project of Raul Gutierrez for Closing 2023.