The pandemic changed some things in football, and it seems those changes are here to stay. The most important, the increase to five in the number of substitutions in the matches.

Introduced due to covid-19, the change from three to five changes per team and per game has ended up being imposed in each competition, before being definitively approved in June by the International Board (IFAB), the body that guarantees football laws.

The sixth change: when and how it applies

In addition, the IFAB decided to extend until 2023 tests on a sixth substitution in the event of a concussion, leaving Fifa to maintain its traditional protocol in the event of a blow to the head.

In Qatar, as happened in 2018 in Russia, the referee will be able to interrupt the match “up to three minutes” in the event of a suspected concussion and will only allow the affected player to continue the match with “authorization from the team doctor”, and after evaluation. .

In addition, Fifa will allow a sixth change in the extensions, when the game ends tied at 90 minutes. Even if the teams have not made the five substitutions, they may make the ones they have pending in that period.

The unusual programming of the tournament, in the middle of the European season and after two years of pandemic interrupted by announcements of positive cases, brings up to date the most burning question during the last World Cups: What happens if a summoned player is injured or falls ill before the competition?

The official list of each team, between 23 and 26 players, must be delivered to FIFA on November 14 before 6:00 p.m. GMT, but according to the institution’s regulations, a player on the final list could still be replaced “at most 24 hours before the start of his team’s first game.

The institution’s medical commission must, however, confirm “that the injury or illness is serious enough to prevent the player” from participating in the tournament.

SPORTS

with AFP

More sports news