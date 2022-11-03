Whenever I visited the former Soviet Union, and Russia now, I would urge myself to go to the land of the Tatars, but sometimes the weather limits us, and sometimes circumstances, distance and hardship, but this time we decided irrevocably to go to Tatars or “Tatarstan”, those distant countries in Geography, very present in history, especially since history

It does not always give a clear picture of those peoples who invaded the East, seized all the countries that lie on the path of their barbaric advance, spread east and west, in Russia and all the capitals of Eastern Europe, reached Germany, and slew evil in Baghdad, until the Tigris River became blue with rabbis and karatis. Then they apostatized from their invasion after their defeat

In the battle of “Ain Jalut” at the hands of “Saif al-Din Qutuz” and “Al-Zahir Baybars” and the armies of the Mamluks were Muslims and established a civilized state in India and other countries that they entered for the first time by force.

This is the picture of history and what the historians planned, and the Arab historical series that were presenting dramatic works came without a deep study of all the details of time, people, places and clothes, especially Ramadan series. And where do they differ? The fact of the matter is that the difference between the Tatars and the Mongols is based on their origin and origin. The Mongols return to the desert that lies in southern China, while the Tatars refer to Turkish tribes that lived in western Central Asia, and joined the Mongols in the thirteenth century AD, when the Mongol Empire extended from China in the east to the sea Qazvin, in the west, these fragile Arab films and series used to give us a poor stereotype of the bodies of these peoples, a different and innovative image, and I attached it to the soft memory of people. In the middle of his head, and his two divided mustaches on the two ends of his mouth only, so that if he sneezes, he can fly out of him, and the eyes of one of them are at the top of his head, they are dressed in skins, and iron belts, and they are people who intend evil, and they can kill one at any moment, so we went to the Tatar land packed For fear of treachery, and to protect the back, and as soon as we treaded their plains and green meadows, until we saw what pleased the eye, cools the mind, and makes the heart like a small white bird fluttering with joy, and their homes that are not tents of wool, anchored in a hollow desert, differed from us. Mud, wood, and mud, and rivers flow beneath them, and they have gardens of grapes, fruits, and fathers in their world, and they are clear faces, rejoicing in the strange, redness overwhelms them, and their bodies are like spears, and camels inhabit their lands, if the mother passes in front of you, you cannot differentiate between her and her daughter, and which one I breastfed for two full years, there is a noticeable health, well-being and activity on the people, they do not know fatigue, and they do not care about laziness, so we thought at first that there was a mistake in history or that the old breed was cut off in the steppes and the wilds of invasions and fever or that the demography of this people changed thanks to the Bolshevik revolution, and the rule of Communism is nearly seventy years, and we did not believe at that time, after real contact with the people, that we are in the land of the Tatars, we scatter the lands and cut off the desert and the desert, and the place has been good with them, and peace has settled between us and them, and that they are Muslims, peaceful, clinging to their religion, holding it like a clutch on The coals are among the kindest and best of the peoples of the earth.. Tomorrow we will continue.