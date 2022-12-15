Said added, in a statement to the Tunis Afrique News Agency on the sidelines of his participation in the summit of the leaders of the United States of America and Africa held in Washington, that globalization “destroys itself and we do not want to be one of its victims.”

He added, “When we travel abroad, we constantly insist on the principle of people’s sovereignty,” stressing that Tunisian issues are top priorities for which solutions must be found on the basis of an exclusive Tunisian approach, “as he put it.

President Said noted that “finding solutions to Tunisia’s problems cannot be done only through numbers, nor by the International Monetary Fund, nor by any other fund.”

In this regard, he stressed, “No foreign party can impose on us its own solutions or alternatives to our problems.”

He continued, “The solutions proposed by external parties must, above all, take into account the economic and social situation of Tunisia.”

Saeed stressed that “Tunisia’s decisions are sovereign decisions and stem only from the will of the people and their aspirations for freedom and dignity.”