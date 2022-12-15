The elected president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), invited the former governor of Ceará and elected senator, Camilo Santana (PT), to be Minister of Education. The conversation between Camilo and Lula took place on Monday (12.Dec.2022).

Camilo, who has not yet responded, is in his state. He talks with the current governor, Izolda Cela (no party), which was also quoted for the portfolio.

The senator-elect does not want to convey the impression that he has passed over the governor, with whom he has a close relationship. Izolda arrived at the government of Ceará because he was vice-president of the PT, who resigned to be a candidate for Casa Alta this year.

So far, Lula has announced 5 ministers of his government. More names were expected this week, but the process was blocked by the negotiations of the PEC (proposed amendment to the Constitution) that allows the PT to breach the spending ceiling to fulfill campaign promises until 2023.

Here are the names already announced:

In addition to these, singer Margareth Menezes was invited to the Ministry of Culture and accepted. It is also the case of Luiz Marinho (PT-SP), likely future Minister of Labor.

the president of Fiesp (Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo), Josué Gomes da Silva, was invited to be Minister of Industry and Commerce, but has not yet accepted. Lawyer Silvio Almeida is quoted by the Ministry of Human Rights.