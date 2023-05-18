Saeed said: “I express my deep astonishment at the arrest of a number of pupils or students in the state of Nabeul. I do not interfere in the judiciary, but I do not want anyone to be oppressed in this country. We respect the judiciary, but we only respect the independent judiciary.”

He added, “There is absolutely no justification for arresting students preparing to take exams, and what happened is unacceptable. Honorable judges and the Council of Judges must confront such practices and ensure justice for Tunisians.”

He continued, “We will not allow students to be arrested while those who stole and plundered the country are still free. We hate the injustice and abuse of our people.”

Dia and Youssef, the two, were arrested while they were leaving a cafe in the city of Nabeul (northeast).

On Tuesday, they were placed in prison by the Nabeul First Instance Court, pending their scheduled appearance next Tuesday before the investigating judge, according to the lawyer in charge of the case.

They were charged with “insulting others through the network” and “attributing incorrect matters to a public official” in the video clip for the song, which was posted on the TikTok website.

The two young men appear in the video, chanting lyrics to the tunes of a song for a famous cartoon series, and criticizing the police and the implementation of strict laws that prohibit drug consumption in the country.