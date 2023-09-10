Old rivals

Marc Marquez And Jorge Lorenzo they are two absolute points of reference for Spanish motorcycling. Competing against each other, they dominated the premier class of the MotoGP for a decade, together winning nine of the ten world titles awarded in MotoGP between 2010 and 2019. In 2019 they also found themselves racing under the same roof, from teammates in the HRC team. At the time, Honda dominated with Marquez, but the signs of the collapse that would follow after the #93’s injury were already visible. It was precisely the traumatic experience with the team sponsored by Repsol that led Lorenzo to say goodbye to racing.

Like Quartararo

Today the two idols of the Iberian public met again: Marquez still in the guise of a rider and struggling with the terrible crisis in which the house of the golden wing finds itselfLorenzo in the role of commentator, curious like everyone these days to understand if the paths of the eight-time world champion and Honda will really separate at the end of this season, a year ahead of the expected end of the contract, which will expire at the end of the 2024 season. Once again however, Marquez managed to be quite elusive. The reasoning of the champion from Cervera is partly reminiscent of that made towards Yamaha by his French friend-rival Fabio Quartararo and can be summarized in the message “fewer words, more facts“.

No more words

“Can you confirm 100% that you will race with Honda next year?”Lorenzo asked his former colleague, via the microphones of DAZN Spain. Marquez, smiling, did not provide ‘Martillo’ with a clear answer, mentioning however once again thehighly anticipated test tomorrowalso scheduled on the Misano track. “We have a very important test with the new bike, in which we must continue to improve. It’s the one Bradl used this weekend, but from here on out – and I said this yesterday to Alberto (Puig) in the interview with DAZN – Words are no longer valid, only facts. To stay at Honda there must be facts“.

A logical message, which looks like a ultimatum. However, it is difficult to understand what the deadline for this ‘warning’ is, given that Marquez has on the one hand already said that he has made his decision on 2024 and on the other confirmed that tomorrow’s test cannot be the decisive element of the entire question. “Isn’t it clear to you? Perfect, that was the goal – Marquez joked again with Lorenzo – Alberto [Puig] he said there must be facts. Not just tomorrow. The ‘pdf’ and ‘it will be done’ are no longer valid. We need facts. In the end, in a project, the pilot also asks for the facts”concluded Marquez.