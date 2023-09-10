While on the other hand, other metals, the most important of which is silver, did not enjoy the same demand as a means of hedging, given that the culture of acquiring silver for many Egyptians is usually limited to it being a type of jewelry and adornment, despite it being a metal of economic value and used in many industries and can It is a means of investing and saving in the long term, but it has not gained the popularity of the yellow metal “gold”, which is always considered a safe haven and a means of hedging, especially in periods of economic crises.

While the volatile economic conditions and inflationary pressures globally push individuals towards thinking about different ways of hedging, valuable metals are a means for this. Although the majority tend towards gold, the rise in its price in light of the decline in the price of silver may make the latter an alternative option, in particular. For those who have simple savings as a means of hedging…what is the benefit of this in terms of savings and investment?

In statements to the “Eqtisad Sky News Arabia” website, economic analysts spoke about this metal, which is usually dropped from the accounts and investment and savings options for many, and they explained the feasibility of the possibility of using it as a hedging method and the connection of this to the prevailing culture of silver as an ornament and not as a store of value, as follows:

Fundamental factors

First, financial markets expert, Dr. Hanan Ramses, confirms to the “Eqtisad Sky News Arabia” website that silver is a means of hedging in the long term, citing the desire of some to buy it in its various forms when gold prices rise and reach record prices during the months. past.

She added that there was a tendency among some traders to buy silver futures contracts, but it was not of the same value and status as gold – as it is very difficult to compare between the two metals – but this reflects the fact that silver may be for some a means of investment in the long term and gradually… It may have a position and value among investments, especially with its entry into many technological industries.

However, the prevailing culture among dealers now is in favor of preferring gold and purer karats over silver, and that the white metal has not reached the status of yellow because it is useless and has no ability to prevent the erosion of savings, if it is hedged in the form of complete bullion or decorative items. In any case, it can be used. While Ramses points out that some traders in the American markets, for example, prefer to deal through silver bullion (..).

In the same context, she referred to the increases recorded by the silver index during the past years after the year 2020, noting that the price of silver is rising over time, and gains can be achieved through it in the long term, in connection with the state of demand for this metal in its various forms.

The price of silver is currently hovering around $24 per ounce at the moment.

The World Bank’s estimates – which it published in October of last year – indicated that the average price of this metal will trade at the level of $21 throughout the year 2023 and will remain stable at the same level in the year 2024.

This price represents a decline of about 5 percent since the beginning of the year, but it is still at the highest level compared to pre-2020 levels.

During the Corona epidemic period, the silver price index rose, driven by increased demand, and reached the level of $5 at the end of August 2020.

The financial markets expert says that some people’s tendency to invest and hedge in silver is linked to some factors that support this trend, including:

Changing the culture of dealers regarding the importance and value of the metal and its investment attractiveness.

Gold prices and their movements. If its price has reached points that make traders no longer able to buy it, they tend to buy other means of hedging, which may include silver, while if its price decreases, they go back to buying it again.

The ability of silver bullion to achieve profits and price booms (in light of its entry into many industries).

The extent of traders’ knowledge of the market and its trends, similar to their knowledge of the gold market and its trends.

Pictures of investing in silver

For his part, financial markets expert, Dr. Hossam Al-Ghayesh, when speaking to the “Eqtisad Sky News Arabia” website, points out that although silver is a precious metal like gold and copper, for example, hedging with it ensures capital protection and financial returns. Also, “however, there is always demand for the yellow metal, and silver has not competed with it in popularity.”

He stressed that silver is considered a safe haven in hedging or investment operations, and perhaps in contrast to buying stocks and currencies that are subject to greater market fluctuations and carry risk levels, pointing out that the demand for it is greater in industry-related transactions, unlike gold, as the demand for it globally is great in any form. Its forms, whether in the form of jewelry or bullion.

He explains that silver can be invested in in different forms, as follows:

In the form of handicrafts, which is one of the most common methods among dealers, although it is not useful, given that it loses about half of its value when resold, and is usually limited to using it for “decoration.”

Bullion and purchasing the metal in its initial form, and this method is the best for merchants and manufacturers, and by dealing with it in the same way as dealing with gold, as the bullion is purchased when the price of silver decreases and kept for resale when it increases.

Trading through silver funds in mining and stock exchange companies.

The financial markets expert states that many people rule out the idea of ​​hedging with silver due to its low price, believing that for this reason it will be useless, and he believes that this is an “incorrect belief.” Especially since silver is witnessing greater rates of increase in its price compared to gold (over the past years), and in light of its appropriate price (for those with simple savings) for purchase, it is expected that its price will witness broader increases in the future, thus raising its value, especially with the expansion of its uses in many industries.

Not the best option

On the other hand, the economist, Dr. Sayed Khader, believes that “investing in silver is an unprofitable investment in the long term, compared to gold, and may not achieve gains as large as gold, due to the price difference,” despite the existence of alternative investment tools and means for small investors.

He explained when he spoke to the “Eqtisad Sky News Arabia” website that silver was not a better choice for investment, and that the percentages of its acquisition were simple, unlike gold, attributing the reason to the lack of an established culture regarding it being a type of important metal and therefore one can invest in it, unlike gold, It has an overwhelming presence, especially in investment during times of economic crises, as the world is aware of its value and that its price can increase at any time, and it is considered a safe investment.

The economic expert stresses the need for there to be good marketing of the importance and value of silver from an investment perspective, especially since it is involved in many industries, especially since one of the problems it faces is related to the absence of a culture related to silver at a time when gold occupies the largest part of investment interests and trends. And savings.