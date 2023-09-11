Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Q Properties, a subsidiary of Q Holding Group, launched the final phase of its luxury apartments within the Reem Hills complex, on Reem Island, after the success achieved by the project during the previous stages.

David Harman, Head of Development for Q Properties, said: “The Reem Hills project has achieved remarkable success, and we have witnessed great demand for it, and we expect that during this final phase we will continue to attract customers who want to obtain a high-quality apartment in a distinctive location.”

The apartments and all facilities were designed with great care in the heart of Reem Hills, providing easy access to central Abu Dhabi and all the facilities that the capital includes. The Reem Hills project embodies the mission of Q Properties to provide the highest quality of life for residents, and meet both the current and future needs of the community.