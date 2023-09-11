Comment | Helsinki is challenging Tampere for the status of ice hockey capital

HIFK starts the League season as the favorite, and the story of the Jokers brings positive ripples to domestic ice hockey, writes HS sports reporter Riku Teiskonlahti.

Tampere has dominated the media attention of Finnish ice hockey since the opening of the Nokia Arena, but before the start of the season, Helsinki has returned to challenge the people of Manse for the position of ice hockey capital of the country.

Helsinki IFK puffed out its chest in the transfer market and grabbed from Tappara Jori Lehterän as a conductor. Leo Komarov, Petteri Lindbohm and Tony Sund complement the domestic star guard with quality: all of them have experience in the Lions’ shirt from the prestigious competitions of the past years. Of them, Komarov’s debut will have to wait well into the winter. HIFK announced on Monday about the four-month absence due to surgery.

The stakes are tough and so must be the level of requirements. If HIFK’s season ends next spring before the league finals, there will be a strong smell of disappointment in Nordenskiöldinkatu. In addition to the acquisitions, HIFK’s body has also been perfectly preserved, and continuity provides a competitive advantage.

While the story of the Jokers continues on the Mesti side, there is more positive vibes in Helsinki’s puck than in years.

Easy even without a fight, Tampere will not give up its puck dominance. Ilves and Tappara are successful candidates this season as well.

Both clubs from Tampere start the series changed. A successful pilot for Tappara Jussi Tapolan departure to Switzerland moves Tappara to a new era. Having achieved success at the helm of Tre Kronor Rikard Grönborgin getting to coach the team partly tells about how tough the reigning CHL champion is by European standards.

Last season, Tappara was an exceptionally high-quality bunch, when the KHL’s depletion of Finnish players brought a stream of quality players to the team. Regardless, this season’s team won’t last, but Tappara is still in the championship fight.

Started in Ilves in the middle of last season Antti Pennanen begins his first full season as a coach. The roster of defenders might even be the best in the entire League.

And successful candidates don’t stop there. Tommi Niemelän piloted by the Pelicans, during the summer they made profile acquisitions of a center forward From Ryan Lasch since. Lauri Marjamäki coached by Kärpät is a strong crew. Evidence is now expected from its coach that the team’s style of play will be given an even more cheerful attacking tone along with extremely precise defending.

thank you The pressure exerted by the Jokers and Kiekko-Espoo from the lower league also reaches the League’s basement this season, even if the point of view may turn into questioning the continuation of the league battle between the clubs.

The credibility of the financial operation is in the constant spotlight, as the teams in the capital region are eager to move up. At the same time, decisions are expected about what the League will build its future series system into.

Especially the Joker’s project will inevitably continue before long in the League. Even though the toughest matches in domestic leagues are played this season on the League side, the story has power.

It is up to newcomers to the series system to decide whether they aspire to play the role of hero or villain in the story.