Municipal authorities registered a fire allegedly started by the burning of pyrotechnics in a sawmill located in the municipal seat Mixquiahuala, Hidalgo, where neighbors alerted to the presence of fire and a dense column of smoke.

Firefighters and Civil Protection of mixquihuala were present at the sawmill together with neighbors Progreso de Obregón and Tlahuelilpan, neighboring municipalities, who guided water pipes with the objective of control the fire which represented a notable danger to the population.

The authorities reported that about two hours later, they were able to control the fire that did not cause human losses, only material damage.

After a tour of the scene, the uniformed men mentioned that they found traces of pyrotechnics apparently used in some festivity, so it was presumably rockets that caused the fire.