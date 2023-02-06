“I’ve been stuck in traffic for four hours for the commemorations of this shit”: with these words the boss Matteo Messina Denaro, on May 23 – the day of the commemorations of the Capaci mafia massacre that cost the life of Giovanni Falcone – expressed in a chat with some patients known during oncological therapy his annoyance.

Read by the judge’s sister, that statement made her feel “only disgust”. “The violent tone you used made me very uneasy,” said Maria Falcone, interviewed today by the Corriere della Sera. “Overcoming the annoyance, however – she added – I made a consideration. The king is now finally naked. Let me explain. For weeks Messina Denaro, in various media, was described as a provincial Latin lover. And not like the mass murderer that he is he. I also read that many ran to buy jackets similar to the ones he was wearing on the day of his arrest. As if to consider him a character to emulate. Here, I hope that this horrible audio will help remove doubts from those who have doubts and bring everyone back to reality”.

According to the magistrate’s sister, the boss will not collaborate with justice: “I think it is permeated by the mafia subculture. He will never take this step. A bit like Riina and Provenzano. Who were then his allies and his models. Then it is enough to hear him speak to realize that no repentance is possible”.

The woman does not believe that the blitz by the carabinieri took place following an agreement with the “boss”, who would have let himself be captured of his own free will: “Not even a day had passed since the blitz and already on TV there was who questioned the operation. Some out of ignorance, others out of envy, others still because they are affected by acute conspiracy theory. And what hurts, frankly, is that certain insinuations have come from magistrates and former magistrates ”.