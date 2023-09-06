Our left-wing friends of the PvdA-GL have published their election manifesto.

Good morning people! We have another one, this time the draft election program of the Labor Party and GroenLinks. The two parties participate as one party and therefore have joint an election program written.

Mobility is a significant part of the program and focuses in particular on sustainability. Not surprising, because climate pope Frans Timmermans is now at the helm. Key point is:

If we move as sustainably as possible, we will get a lot in return: clean air, less noise pollution and more biodiversity.

We have extracted the most important points for you as a motorist.

road pricing

Where the CDA is against road pricing in the countryside, the left-wing combination is going full throttle on this subject. The PvdA-GL will accelerate the introduction of pay-as-you-go for motorists. This is because the polluter will then pay (pay more than now?) and they consider that important. But the left guys are social with the people of the region. There they depend on the car and that is why there will be a lower rate.

Electric cars

Spearhead of the great helmsman: the ban on the fuel car in 2035. In anticipation of this, the party will use fiscal and other measures to ensure that from 2030 only electric vehicles may be sold. That includes mopeds and motorcycles. The lease sector must go completely electric by 2025.

Tax schemes for electric driving will only be aimed at low and middle incomes. People who have worked hard and want to contribute should be punished, not rewarded.

Smarter mobility

Driving is not smart at all. Walking, cycling and public transport are. Less driving in a private car, because how dare you! Those cars also take up a lot of public space and we shouldn’t want that. It is better to build houses or plant trees on that space. It is not stated how they want to reduce the private ownership of the car. But usually this results in making it more expensive.

Freight traffic and lease cars

The tax advantages of lease cars will disappear, because you will pay. To combat traffic jams, freight traffic is taxed more heavily, as in Germany.

Oh yes, I almost forgot that pedestrians and cyclists have priority over cars in traffic. How they are going to pay all their points, that is not in the program. Well, that is the case with many political parties.

Photo: white Ioniq 6 at the charging station, spotted by @michaelras

