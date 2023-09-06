The words released by the president of the biancoceleste club Claudio Lotito, present at the Vincenzo Orlandini Memorial organized by the AIA

Lazio has returned to training on the field of the Formello sports center with the group without the national teams. In the meantime, today the Memorial Vincenzo Orlandini organized byAIA, the Italian referees association. Among those present there is also the president of Lazio Claudius Lotito, who made statements, sending a message to the referees present at the event. These are his words.

“I’m here at the Orlandini Memorial because I wanted to be there, the leaders of the AIA know how much I have dedicated to this institution. If today you young referees have certain technologies at your disposal, such as goal line technology and Varand also the sponsor on the shirt, it is also for my contribution. I’ve always thought that the referee is above the parties, and must be endowed with passion and balance. We trust you. It’s all about passion, not of courage: when you have passion you overcome any obstacle. I hope you continue on this path“.

If you want to learn more about all the issues on the Lazio world without missing any updates, stay connected with Cittaceleste to find out all the day’s news on the Biancocelesti in the league and in Europe. See also "The goal of the heart" is coming, rain of VIPs in the capital. That's when

5 September – 8.30pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Lazio #Lotito #message #young #referees #trust