The economic situation of FC Barcelona is tricky, which makes the work difficult when it comes to incorporating new players into the squad. But even so, they have done their homework in an outstanding way, managing to get the services of up to four players in the winter market. Signing a defense and three attackers. Although we will focus on those three attackers.
Mateu Alemany has managed to get reinforcements to the squad, getting players like Ferran Torres, Adama Traoré and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to join Barça’s dynamics and fight for the club to return to the positions it deserves.
This creates a headache for Xavi Hernández when preparing the attacking trident of the line-ups with which he will jump in the different LaLiga matches and European competitions. Apart from the three players mentioned above, the Terrasa coach has no more and no less than seven players on the squad who occupy the attacking positions, making a total of 10 players.
The usual scheme that Xavi Hernández has accustomed us to is a 433, so he has 10 players for only three positions. And not just 10 players, for example, it’s not the first time we’ve seen Gavi play the winger role. In fact, the first trident with which he surprised us in the league match between FC Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid was made up of Gavi, Adama Traoré and Ferran Torres. Also giving minutes to Aubameyang.
What is clear is that Xavi Hernández, although it is a headache for him to form a trident, cannot complain about having a wardrobe base up front since he has players like Dembèlè, Memphis, Aubameyang, Ferran Torres, Adama Traoré, Braithwaite, L. De Jong, Ansu Fati and even with the homegrown players Ez Abde and Jutglà.
#Puzzle #Xavi #Hernández #Barcelona
