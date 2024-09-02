EU expresses concern to Mongolia over Putin’s visit over ICC warrant

The European Union (EU) has expressed concern to Mongolia over the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin. EU External Action Service spokesperson Nabila Massrali noted that Ulaanbaatar is a party to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC) “with the legal obligations that entails.”

“We have conveyed our concerns about the visit and made our position on the ICC clear through our mission in Mongolia,” the diplomat said.

On March 17, 2023, the ICC issued an “arrest” warrant for Putin. This decision was made due to the situation in Ukraine.

Photo: Ng Han Guan / AP

On September 3, the Russian leader arrived in Mongolia.

Kremlin says it has no problems with Mongolia over ICC rulings

Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Moscow has no problems with Mongolia because of the ICC decision to “arrest” Putin.

We don’t have such a problem on the agenda. Dmitry PeskovKremlin official representative

He noted that Mongolia’s membership in the ICC does not pose a threat to the Russian president, since all aspects of the trip were carefully prepared.

Photo: Ng Han Guan / AP

ICC Allows Measures Against Mongolia Over Putin’s Visit

Commenting on Putin’s visit to Mongolia, the ICC stated that countries party to the Rome Statute may take the necessary measures in the event of any country refusing to cooperate.

“In the event of non-cooperation, the ICC judges may issue a corresponding opinion and inform the Assembly of States Parties thereof. The Assembly must then take any measures it deems necessary,” the court warned.

The ICC press service emphasized that it relies on states to implement decisions, including those regarding arrest warrants.