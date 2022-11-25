Subscribers to Amazon Prime Gaming are about to receive a new delivery of free games to December 2022and pending the official announcement there is the inevitable leak to anticipate the possible contents scheduled for next month.

These are the titles reported by the user mydealz on the site gg.deals, a source considered quite reliable on the subject:

Quake

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Spinch

Doors: Paradox

Banners of Ruin

The first one needs very little introduction: Quake is a classic, truly historic game that helped shape the first person shooter genre, continuing in the school established by id Software. This is obviously an older game, but it is still enjoyable for those who appreciate an old school experience.

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons is the first game by Josef Fares, who has recently become very famous thanks to It Takes Two. Already in this title he experimented with the concept of cooperation by making us use two characters at the same time, but also usable by a single player.

Spinch is a colorful and psychedelic 2D platformer characterized by really crazy graphics, which recalls some Eboy-style pixel art works (the artist, not the genre that emerged later). Doors: Paradox is a sort of puzzle game set in various 3D dioramas to explore, in search of objects, joints and functioning of the various mechanisms present in order to pass beyond.

Finally, Banners of Ruin is a deck-building RPG with turn-based combat featuring a strange fantasy setting with anthropomorphic animals. At this point, we await a possible confirmation from Amazon regarding the December games, in the meantime recalling the free games of November 2022 for Amazon Prime Gaming.