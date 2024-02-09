The world's leading media wrote about Carlson's interview with Russian President Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin's interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson attracted the attention of the whole world several days before its release. From the moment Carlson was noticed in Moscow, materials about his trip and meeting with the head of state became the main topic of all the world's largest media. After the interview was released, foreign journalists analyzed the Russian leader’s speech. What in Putin’s speech aroused the greatest interest in the world press is in the material of Lenta.ru.

The Times

British edition of The Times published material with the headline “Putin blamed the US for the conflict in Ukraine in an interview with Tucker Carlson.” The article quotes the head of state as saying that the conflict in Ukraine was provoked by the West. The authors of the article emphasized that the conversation with Carlson was the first interview of the Russian President after the start of the special operation, and called the interview long-awaited.

The newspaper also drew attention to the Russian leader’s comment about Evan Gershkovich, a correspondent for the American edition of The Wall Street Journal, detained in Russia, against whom a case has been opened for espionage. The publication quoted the president saying that Gershkovich could return to his homeland if the US intelligence services meet Russia halfway.

Photo: Alexander Kryazhev / RIA Novosti

France 24

French TV channel France 24 released article with the headline: “Putin said Russia’s defeat is ‘impossible’.” In the material, journalists quoted the words of the Russian leader that Moscow would win, despite assistance to Kyiv from the United States, Europe and NATO. The article also drew attention to the fact that since the beginning of the special operation, Putin has not given interviews to representatives of Western media.

In addition, journalists focused on the president’s statements about a possible deal with the United States regarding the return of Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich to his homeland. The TV channel also cited the words of the Russian President about whether a conflict with other countries besides Ukraine is possible.

When Putin was asked whether Moscow allowed the possibility of conflict with fellow NATO members Poland and Latvia or any other conflict on the European continent, he said it was “out of the question.” See also IKEA website stopped working on the day the online sale began France 24

The Australian

The Australian newspaper The Australian published two materials about Vladimir Putin's interview with Tucker Carlson. In the first article with the headline “Seriously? “Putin took control of Tucker’s interview,” the journalists noticed that the Russian President did most of the talking in the interview, while Carlson “calmly listened.”

Photo: Gabriel Grigorov / RIA Novosti

The second material is also was dedicated Gershkovich. Journalists paid special attention to Putin’s words that the American could be released if the US intelligence services meet their Russian colleagues halfway.

Politico

European version of the Politico newspaper website brought Putin’s words that the conflict in Ukraine can be ended in a few weeks if Washington stops supplying military equipment to Kyiv. Speaking about the detention of Gershkovich, journalists quoted Putin’s statements that “there was no taboo for resolving this issue.”

Photo: Alexey Mayshev / RIA Novosti

The publication also quoted Putin’s words about American entrepreneur Elon Musk. The material quotes the Russian leader saying that “Musk cannot be stopped, since he will still do what he considers necessary.”

The Guardian

British edition of The Guardian published material with the headline “Putin told Tucker Carlson that the United States needs to stop supplying arms to Ukraine.” The newspaper also drew attention to the Russian leader’s statement that the West is to blame for the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Journalists also cited statements by the Russian President about the detained American correspondent. “Putin claimed that 32-year-old Gershkovich was caught secretly receiving confidential information and that he was working for US intelligence agencies,” the material says.

Russia is ready to discuss Gershkovich's release, Putin said, but added that US intelligence agencies need to think about how they can contribute to the goals pursued by their Russian counterparts. The Guardian

Evan Gershkovich. Photo: Evgeny Razumny / Kommersant

New York Post

American newspaper New York Post published two materials with fragments of interviews, one of which is entirely devoted to Putin’s comments about the possible release of Gershkovich. “Putin said an agreement could be reached to ensure the return of jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich to his homeland,” the article said.

In the second article of the publication quoted Putin’s words that former US President Bill Clinton, in a conversation with him, allowed Russia to join NATO, but after a conversation with his team he changed his position and said that this is now impossible.