Hideo Kojima will be back up today YouTubeat 11.00 Italian time, with the HideoTube format: an in-depth study in which the Japanese game designer will talk about Death Stranding 2, OD, PHYSINT and several other projects in the pipeline.

“The program will include further insights on the latest trailer for Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, the recently announced titles OD and PHYSINT (tentative name), the upcoming documentary Hideo Kojima: Connecting Worlds and on the live action film produced together with A24″, reads the description.

“This special of 50 minutes will focus on various topics recently announced by Kojima Productions, through a discussion between Hideo Kojima and his special guests, Risa Unai and Kenjiro Tsuda.”