Former Ajax director Marc Overmars is said to have exhibited ‘stalking-like’ behavior towards a female employee of the club and sent her messages including dick pics. Insiders confirm this to The Parool .











Overmars does not want to respond to the accusation, he says via an Ajax spokesperson. The club itself will also leave it at the statement on the website for the time being.

The transgressive behavior would have surfaced after general manager Edwin van der Sar sent an email to Ajax staff on January 25. In it, he drew the attention of all employees to the presence of two ‘trust contacts’ to whom they can go with complaints about safety in the workplace. That e-mail is said to have been prompted in part by the revelations a few days earlier about sexually transgressive behavior at the RTL program. The Voice of Holland.

No declaration

For the time being, no report has been filed against Overmars. Van der Sar would address the staff during the day today. Last night, shortly before midnight, Ajax announced Overmars' departure with a press release on its own website, on the grounds of 'sending cross-border messages to several female colleagues for a longer period of time'.

The technical director and former top football player apologized in the same message: ,,I am ashamed. Last week I was confronted with reports about my behavior. And how this has come across to others. Unfortunately I didn’t realize that I was crossing boundaries with this, but that became clear to me these days. I suddenly felt enormous pressure.”

Reporting obligation at the union

The KNVB states in a statement published today that it is shocked by the reporting and that it sympathizes with the victims. “We want to say to all victims of transgressive behavior: please report, no matter how difficult it is. It can be done anonymously, with the confidential contact person of your club, the KNVB or the Center for Safe Sport.’

Since 2017, Ajax has had two confidential contacts, former club doctor and retired GP Piet Bon and Margriet Berger, former teacher and former childminder of Ajax players.

The association states in a statement that clubs have a reporting obligation in the event of transgressive behaviour. The association had not yet been officially informed via Ajax on Monday. A report of transgressive behavior can lead to independent investigation by the Institute for Sports Judiciary.