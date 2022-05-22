The former head of the British Secret Intelligence Service, Sir Richard Dearloverecently assured that the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, will cease to be the maximum leader of his country in the year 2023.

Through his ‘One Decision’ podcast, Dearlove said: “I think he will be gone by 2023, but probably to the sanatorium, where he will not come out as the leader of Russia.”

Dearlove explained that due to rumors that Putin is seriously ill, “one method of moving things forward without the need for a violent coup would be to put him in a long-term hospital for the incurably ill.”

Despite the fact that Putin’s health has been treated with great secrecy from Moscow, in recent weeks it became known that Russian leader suffers from thyroid cancerfor which he maintains 24 hours a day under medical observation.

In addition, there has also been speculation about the possibility that Putin is suffering from Parkinson’ssince on several occasions he has been recorded trying to control involuntary movements of his limbs.

What other reason besides Parkinson's would there be for Putin to be gripping the table like this?

Many suspected it after his weird meeting sign Shoigu, during which he held on to the table for 13 minutes. This is probably the clearest video of something being wrong with Putin's health. Look at his leg & hand tremors! Any doctor out there willing to weigh in? Parkinson?

On who would be the person in charge of replacing Putin, the Former head of the British Secret Intelligence Service believes that it would be Nikolai Patrushevsecretary of the National Security Council and one of the most trusted security officials of the Russian president.

We are reaching the end of this regime in Russia, but that does not mean that Putin will disappear

Regarding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the investigative media Project assures that Putin launched that military offensive without informing the Russian people about his true state of health. “There is no doubt that the operation in Ukraine is a catastrophe,” Dearlove said.

The Intelligence expert also predicted that the Russian regime would be coming to an end due to the unsustainable economic situation generated by the sanctions imposed by world powers for their invasion of Ukraine.

“We are reaching the end of this regime in Russia, but that does not mean that Putin is going to disappear… What I am saying is that in the next year, in 18 months or something like that, it is going to fall. (…) The economy is a disaster, the sanctions will begin to take their toll in the next three or six months, there will be very high inflation and, furthermore, militarily it is a complete fiasco,” he declared.

