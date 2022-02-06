Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan wishing him and his wife a speedy recovery after being infected with the omicron strain of the coronavirus. The text of the document is published on site Kremlin.

“Dear Mr. President, dear friend, I would like to sincerely support you and your spouse. I am sure that your vital energy and good spirits will help you cope with the virus in the shortest possible time, ”the telegram says. In turn, Erdogan in his Twitter-account thanked Putin for wishing a speedy recovery on behalf of himself and on behalf of his wife.

On February 5, Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that he and his wife Emine had contracted COVID-19. He noted that he and his wife were diagnosed with the omicron strain of coronavirus, and the disease itself was mild. The Turkish leader stressed that he would continue to carry out his duties from home.