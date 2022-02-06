Pokémon Legends: Arceus, It’s a really big title, it has tons of tasks to complete and missions to do. The thing that really surprised us a lot are the innovations introduced, compared to its predecessors. Among the most interesting ones we find some new unique methods for the evolution of some Pokémon in Arceus. Although the vast majority of creatures still evolve following the traditional method, there are others that need more.
In this guide we will analyze any evolutionary novelties introduced in Pokémon Legends: Arceus which will come in handy to learn about the evolutions of the new Pokémon, and also of some old ones, who have not kept the old method, following completely different rules. Don’t worry though, because the developers they didn’t upset the entire Pokédex, but they focused exclusively on some of them.
Guide for all methods of evolution in Pokémon Legends: Arceus
- Pokémon: Ursaring – It evolves into: Ursaluna – Method: Use Peat Block on Ursaluna during a full moon.
- Pokémon: Basculin – It evolves into: Basculegion – Method: Receive 294 knockback damage in battle without running out of HP.
- Pokémon: Sneasel (Hisui) – It evolves into: Sneasler – Method: Use Sharp Claw on Sneasel throughout the day.
- Pokémon: Sneasel (Johto) –It evolves into: Weavile – Method: Use Razor Claw on Johto’s Sneasel during the night.
- Pokémon: Graveler – It evolves into: Golem – Method: Use the Cable Link item on Graveler.
- Pokémon: Kadabra – It evolves into: Alakazam – Method: Use the Link Cable item on Kadabra.
- Pokémon: Petilil – It evolves into: Liligant (Hisui) – Method: Use Sunstone on Petilil.
- Pokémon: Goomy – It evolves into: Sliggoo (Hisui) – Method: Get Goomy to Level 40.
- Pokémon: Sliggoo – (Hisui) It evolves into: Goodra (Hisui) – Method: Get Sliggoo to Level 50 and keep him on your team during the rain.
- Pokémon: Rhydon – It evolves into: Rhyperior – Method: Use Cover on Rhydon.
- Pokémon: Porygon – It evolves into: Porygon2 – Method: Use Upgrade on Porygon.
- Pokémon: Porygon – It evolves into: 2Porygon-Z – Method: Use Doubtful Disc on Porygon2.
- Pokémon: Haunter – It evolves into: Gengar – Method: Use the Cable Link item on Haunter.
- Pokémon: Growlithe (Hisui) – It evolves into: Arcanine (Hisui) – Method: Use Firestone on Growlithe.
- Pokémon: Machoke – It evolves into: Machamp – Method: Use the Link Cable item on Machoke.
- Pokémon: Dusclops – It evolves into: Dusknoir – Method: Use Earth Cloth on Dusclops.
- Pokémon: Magmar – It evolves into: Magmortar – Method: Use Magmator on Magmar.
- Pokémon: Electabuzz – It evolves into: Electivire – Method: Use Electritor on Electabuzz.
- Pokémon: Voltorb (Hisui) – It evolves into: Electrode (Hisui) – Method: Use Leaf Stone on Voltorb.
- Pokémon: Bergmite – It evolves into: Avalugg (Hisui) – Method: Get Bergmite to Level 37.
- Pokémon: Zorua (Hisui) – It evolves into: Zoroark (Hisui) – Method: Get Zorua to Level 37.
- Pokémon: Rufflet – It evolves into: Braviary (Hisui) – Method: Get Rufflet to Level 54.
- Pokémon: Dialga – It evolves into: Dialga Form Origin – Method: Use Adamospheroid on Dialga.
- Pokémon: Palkia – It evolves into: Palkia Form Origin – Method: Use Splendisheroid on Palkia.
- Pokémon: Stantler – It evolves into: Wyrdeer – Method: Use Quickstart Strike Barrier 20 times.
- Pokémon: Scyther – It evolves into: Kleavor – Method: Use Black Augite on Scyther.
- Pokémon: Onix – It evolves into: Steelix – Method: Use Metal Coat on Onix.
- Pokémon: Qwilfish (Hisui) – It evolves into: Overqwil – Method: Use One Thousand Fielespine in Powerful Technique 20 times.
