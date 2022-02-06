Pokémon Legends: Arceus, It’s a really big title, it has tons of tasks to complete and missions to do. The thing that really surprised us a lot are the innovations introduced, compared to its predecessors. Among the most interesting ones we find some new unique methods for the evolution of some Pokémon in Arceus. Although the vast majority of creatures still evolve following the traditional method, there are others that need more.

In this guide we will analyze any evolutionary novelties introduced in Pokémon Legends: Arceus which will come in handy to learn about the evolutions of the new Pokémon, and also of some old ones, who have not kept the old method, following completely different rules. Don’t worry though, because the developers they didn’t upset the entire Pokédex, but they focused exclusively on some of them.

Guide for all methods of evolution in Pokémon Legends: Arceus