Russia | Why don’t Russians behave as Finns expect? A Russian psychiatrist explains

The Finns wonder about the behavior of the Russians, which does not meet their expectations. There are no mass protests to be seen, and the war continues. Psychiatrist Aleksandr Kursakov opens up the Russian mental landscape.

Russian The offensive war has been reported in Helsingin Sanomat for nine months now. For just as long, HS readers have wondered about the behavior of Russians in connection with stories.

Russians seem passive and indifferent. They hardly stand up to oppose the war or criticize their rulers.

Why don’t Russians behave the way Finns and many other Westerners expect?

Muscovite Alexander Kursakov promises to explain the Russian state of mind. Kursakov is a psychiatrist, Psychotherapist and CEO of the Mindset clinic, which he founded at the beginning of February, specializing in psychiatry and psychotherapy.

Moscow-based psychiatrist Aleksandr Kursakov said that Russians as a people have no experience of developed democracy and respect for their rights. “The opinion of an individual person has not been taken into account. It has not been worth anything.”

in Finland we wonder why the anti-war movement is so weak in Russia. Quote from HS.fi from the discussion board 12/10/2022:

It seems that it will take a long time for the Russians to be able to understand that the worse and longer lasting predicament the nation will find itself, the further the path indicated by the current leadership is followed.

Does this say something about the “Russian psyche”?

“ “Constantly some kind of negative social processes. People don’t trust each other very much.”

Kursakov begins his answer by relying on history. He says that the Russian people have lived in difficult conditions for a very long time. The people have no experience of developed democracy and respect for their rights. First the Russian Empire prevailed for a couple of hundred years, then came communism.

“The opinion of an individual person has not been particularly taken into account. It hasn’t been worth it. There have always been collective, subordinate strategies. We have always been in a subordinate position.”

Kursakov lists more trials of Russians: war, years of famine, dissolution of the Soviet Union, perestroika.

“Constantly some kind of negative social processes. People don’t trust each other very much. Let’s try to stay away from the state: as long as it doesn’t affect us, it’s fine. That’s the mentality.”

“On the other hand, at the same time, the majority of people trust the government: If the father-tsar says it, then it must be right, and we don’t have to think much ourselves. Such is the logic of ordinary people.”

In September the declared launch brought the war closer to the Russians than it had ever been in seven months. It is estimated that almost a million Russians have fled abroad due to the threat of being sent to the front. Emigration is one form of passivity.

Quote from HS.fi from the comment 3.11.:

The indifference of the Russians shines through the article. The pain could be eased if they did something concrete to condemn their country’s attack on a sovereign neighboring country.

Those who remained in Russia seem to be somewhat indifferent to the motion, if it does not directly affect them. What is the reason for such an attitude?

“We are scared,” says Kursakov.

He reminds that the Russians have experience with mass demonstrations. Ten years ago, tens of thousands of people gathered on Bolotnaya Square in Moscow to oppose the president Vladimir Putin third term.

“ “The administration’s persecution is very serious.”

“It was exciting. But few know how many protesters were persecuted and are still being persecuted. Many of them are still in prison. The authorities’ reaction to the protests is disproportionately strong.”

“That’s why each of us knows that going out on the street can mean the destruction of our lives. The administration’s persecution is very serious.”

Kursakov thinks that it is difficult for people with a “European mentality” to understand the fear of Russians. For him, especially the poor and crime-ridden 1990s have influenced the present generations.

“In the 1990s, we got the feeling that we cannot influence anything as humans. Everyone tricked each other, people were made to fight each other. We are not tuned in to help and support each other, or to feel like we are one nation. Rather, everyone is responsible for himself. This makes Russians as a nation vulnerable to authorities.”

“ “In our country, much has been built on the cult of profit.”

Russians behavior is often still explained by the Soviet past.

The collapse of the Soviet Union brought unimaginable mammon to the unscrupulous and the so-called the common people looked on and suffered. And now let’s look past. Is there nothing to wake up this nation to turn things in a democratic direction? (HS.fi’s comment section 11.11.)

In Russian society, the past has remained openly unaddressed and mistakes are repeated. How does this affect the mentality of Russians?

“In our country, a lot has been built on the cult of victory, both during the Soviet era and in modern Russia. We are a victorious nation, we won the war, we fought back the fascists. It feels like we have no experience of defeat. There is no experience in admitting mistakes. Such a nation becomes susceptible to the manipulation of opinion,” Kursakov analyzed.

West has imposed tough sanctions against Russia, cut off transport connections and tightened its visa policy.

Muscovites need to get their government in order before they are allowed to be happy in Finland. Being able to go here and forget the whole war started by Russia only prolongs the access to anything normal. (HS.fi’s discussion board 17.11.)

What does the psychiatrist think about the actions of the West? Are Russians understood at all in the West?

“I don’t think it’s quite understood. If it were understood, the West would not have deprived ordinary Russians of all opportunities so quickly, such as blocking payment cards and access to services. The people have no means to survive with this administration. It’s impossible.”

“The only one who could have done something relatively quickly is Russian business, the oligarchs – this layer of the people. They would have the means to do so. It was a big disappointment when all Russians were combed with the same comb.”

It saddens Kursakov that Russians who have fled their homeland are looked down upon both in Russia and in the West. It’s as if Russians who oppose state power are enemies both at home and abroad.

“We feel a spiritual, moral and cultural kinship with Europe, but it doesn’t accept us either. As if we are supporting the government, even though we are not protesting.”

“ “Since the start of the war, Russians have experienced a whole range of emotions.”

in Finland many think that Russians must bear collective responsibility for their president’s decisions.

Yes, the fact is that changing Russia’s leadership is primarily a matter for the Russians. They cannot delegate that responsibility to anyone else. And we cannot absolve “ordinary Russians” completely of responsibility. (HS.fi’s discussion board 11.9.)

In the psychiatrist’s opinion, what is the responsibility of an “ordinary Russian” for the nine-month-long war?

“Since the start of the war, Russians have experienced a whole range of emotions: anger, fear, pain, sadness, but in addition to these primary reactions, guilt and shame. It is the result of people criticizing and blaming themselves.”

According to Kursakov, the idea of ​​collective responsibility is not quite fair.

“I know people who have been to demonstrations. I know people who haven’t been to the protests. They all feel guilty. They feel like they haven’t done enough. But the situation is such that there were not enough people who could have done something.”