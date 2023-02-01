Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday set a new priority task for the Russian army during the current crisis in Ukraine.
Putin said that the Russian army must stop bombing Russian areas of Ukrainian territory.
Putin was speaking at a government meeting about restoring dilapidated homes and repairing infrastructure in the southwestern regions of Russia bordering Ukraine.
“Of course, the priority task is to exclude the possibility of bombing. But this is the work of the military administration,” the Russian president said, in comments posted on the Kremlin’s website.
Ukraine does not claim responsibility for the attacks inside Russia.
Putin mentioned Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk and Crimea as areas where homes were damaged or destroyed.
He said people were facing “very difficult” problems and reforms and compensation were needed.
“Many people found themselves in a difficult situation and lost their homes and were forced to move to relatives or to temporary accommodation, and faced cuts in water, heating and electricity,” he added.
The attacks were repeated in southern Russia, and included the bombing of sites such as electricity substations and weapons and fuel depots.
#Putin #sets #priority #task #Russian #army
Leave a Reply