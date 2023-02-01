“In Sanremo, the curtain finally rises on a very widespread pathological condition and we call it by name: depression. We are always talking about over 5.6% of the population who suffer from it – the percentage increased in some age groups by more than 25%, especially among adolescents and young adults – and who finally find a representation from interpreters. Interpreters who speak of the pathology, do not speak of discomfort, they speak of the real suffering that people experience and the need to be able to access adequate treatment”. If Claudio Mencacci, director emeritus of Psychiatry at the Fatebenefratelli Hospital in Milan and co-president of the Italian Society of Neuro-psycho-pharmacology (Sinpf), had Kekko, the frontman of the Modàs, and Levante in front of him, both competing at the next Italian song festival, he would say “thank you” to them, he explains to Adnkronos Salute.

“Thank you for the sincerity and authenticity of their messages. We need sincerity – underlines the specialist – We need to look at things in their essence, because looking at them also means having the possibility of solving them”. The reference is to their testimonies. That of Kekko on the depression that hit him, the temptation to deny everyone and himself what was happening, the cures and finally the slow return to seeing the positive sides of life. And then Levante’s story on the dark side of motherhood, postpartum depression, and on the difficulties that every woman faces in reconciling two souls, in returning to herself and at the same time managing the responsibility of another life.

For Mencacci this is an important step. “The curtain rises,” he repeats. And there is also another hope, once the spotlight is turned on the theme of mental health: “As they say, Sanremo calls Rome, and we hope that Rome will respond. The next step is for the institutions to care about mental health of the population. I personally – he specifies – always bring forward the theme of a national agency for mental health, therefore a unique effort both for prevention and treatment”. (continued)