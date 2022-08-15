KCNA: President Putin congratulated Kim Jong-un on the 77th anniversary of the liberation of Korea

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory telegram to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of the liberation of Korea. About it writes agency Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

It is reported that Putin in his message recalled the glorious traditions of friendship and cooperation, tempered in difficult years. It serves as a reliable basis for the development of good neighborly relations between the Russian Federation and the DPRK. The telegram, among other things, contained a wish for health and prosperity to Kim Jong-un and all the inhabitants of the DPRK.

According to the agency, the Russian president also stressed his readiness to continue the comprehensive and constructive development of bilateral relations. According to the Russian leader, it will serve the interests of the peoples of both countries and contribute to strengthening the stability and security of the Korean Peninsula and the entire Asian region.

On July 28, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un announced that the country was fully prepared for a military clash with the United States. In his speech on the occasion of the 69th anniversary of the end of the Korean War, Kim Jong-un also warned that the South Korean army “will be destroyed” if they try to attack the DPRK.