





In 24 hours, 4,429 new cases of covid-19 were recorded in Brazil. In the same period, there were 37 deaths of victims of the virus. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Brazil has had 681,437 deaths from covid-19, according to the epidemiological bulletin released this Sunday (14) by the Ministry of Health. The total number of confirmed cases of the disease is 34,170,286.

Also according to the bulletin, 32,993,386 people have recovered from the disease and 495,463 cases are being monitored. In today’s survey, there is no update of death data in Mato Grosso do Sul, the Federal District, Maranhão and Minas Gerais. The states of Mato Grosso, Rio de Janeiro, Roraima, Rio Grande do Norte and Tocantins did not update either the number of cases or deaths.

States

According to available data, São Paulo leads the number of cases, with 5.97 million, followed by Minas Gerais (3.85 million) and Paraná (2.71 million). The smallest number of cases is registered in Acre (147.5 thousand). Then appear Roraima (173.9 thousand) and Amapá (177.7 thousand).

Regarding deaths, according to the most recent data available, São Paulo has the highest number (173,652), followed by Rio de Janeiro (75,162) and Minas Gerais (63,257). The lowest total of deaths is located in Acre (2,025), Amapá (2,155) and Roraima (2,165).

Epidemiological Bulletin – 08/14/2022/Disclosure Ministry of Health

Vaccination

According to the latest data released, 471.8 million doses of vaccines against covid-19 were applied, 178.7 million with the first dose and 159.8 million with the second dose. The single dose was given to 4.9 million people. Another 104.4 million have already received the first booster dose, and 18.9 million have received the second booster dose.







