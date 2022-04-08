Social media “Oops gig” – The principal’s simple trick put an end to the students’ Tiktok mix

Pasi Savolainen, the principal of the Luvia school, says that the student’s home will also receive a bill for damages caused intentionally by some challenges.

Someone “Stumbles” on his own feet, an obstacle is pushed in front of the other.

Dishes and trays fall into lint on the floor.

In the application of social media in Tiktok, a challenge has quickly spread in recent days, where schoolchildren carrying a tray intentionally crash in school canteens.

Short videos have been filmed about the crash, using the words #tray and #hupsistakeik as tags.

Luvian principal of the unified school Pasi Savolainen noticed on Monday that a recent craze had also arrived at a school in Satakunta with about 400 students.

“During Monday’s school day, it became clear that such a popular challenge exists. Pupils also published related videos about our school, ”he says.

Savolainen reacts quickly, in the same way as in other cases where a pupil intentionally damages or breaks school property: an invoice is sent home.

“We operate in accordance with tort law. The person who intentionally caused the damage is liable. Students have now been billed for this challenge, and we will continue to do the same, ”says Savolainen.

“There is also a judicial side to this.”

The total price to be reimbursed for one drinking glass and a plate is 6.90 euros. Because the amount is small, Savolainen believes that sending an invoice has a primarily psychological effect on students’ behavior.

“Pupils may have thought that this will have consequences at home, and it is not a very nice thing for parents either,” says Savolainen.

Divers According to Savolainen, some phenomena and challenges are part of everyday school life today.

Some phenomena employ more teachers and other staff, some less.

High school students are usually involved in the challenges.

“Even younger students follow the world of some, but do less often things that are clearly forbidden or for which they may be liable,” Savolainen says.

Among other things, a challenge has spread through Tiktok in the past, in which users were instructed to take hand showers from school toilets. Savolainen also remembers the conversations around the Netflix series Squid Game, which sparked a debate last autumn. Tiktok was full of videos related to the violent series in the fall.

“Some challenges are characterized by changing quickly and going through cycles. They can go as fast as they start, ”he says.

That was the case here, too.

“The challenge that began on Monday was over at our school on Thursday.”

The Tiktok challenge has been reported in the past Evening News and Yle.