The Russian president, in talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, said the West had ignored Moscow’s central concerns over security guarantees. His words following the results of the joint press conference are quoted by TASS.

The head of the Russian state pointed out that during the meeting, the exchange of views continued on the Russian proposals addressed to the US and NATO, which contain three key points.

He explained that none of them had a position, “they were simply bypassed.” The President stressed that the dialogue between Russia and the West on these issues is not over. He noted that there is not a single unenforceable clause in Moscow’s proposals.

Related materials:

Putin also said that Russia is preparing a response to the North Atlantic Alliance and the United States. He indicated that he had informed his French colleague about the essence of the response, and added that Moscow’s concern was related to European security.

On December 17, 2021, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs published draft agreements with NATO and the United States on security guarantees. The documents contain calls not to consider Moscow as an adversary and, in particular, to abandon the expansion of NATO to the East. Russia also invited the member countries of the North Atlantic Alliance not to include Ukraine in the organization.

Earlier it became known that Paris is not ready to accept Russia’s initiatives to strengthen security in Europe in the form in which Moscow presented them in December. This was stated by French Ambassador to the United States Philippe Etienne.

The meeting was held in a business tone

Putin said that the meeting with Macron was held in a businesslike manner, it was meaningful and useful.

The French leader announced an agreement to work together on security guarantees. He pointed out that Russia and France have different views, this must be understood and accepted.

The talks between the politicians in the Kremlin began on Monday, February 7, and lasted just over five hours.

On non-expansion of NATO

The Russian President noted that NATO is trying to teach Russia where and how to deploy its armed forces, as well as demand not to conduct planned exercises and maneuvers, while moving its military infrastructure close to the Russian borders.

Putin stressed that Moscow is categorically against the expansion of the North Atlantic Alliance with new members in the east.

We are categorically against the expansion of NATO through new members in the East, because this poses a common threat to us – the further expansion of NATO to our borders, we are not moving towards NATO, but NATO is moving towards us. Therefore, to say that Russia is aggressive is at least not consistent with sound logic. Vladimir Putin President of Russia

The head of state noted that NATO members continue to “pump Ukraine” with modern types of weapons, allocate funding for the modernization of the army, and send military specialists and instructors.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that over the past three months, the country has received from the West more than a thousand tons of weapons and ammunition worth $1.5 billion. According to him, this amount of military assistance is not the limit, so in the future Kiev will receive a batch of weapons and equipment from other countries.

The threat of war with NATO

Putin warned that the admission of Ukraine to the North Atlantic alliance would result in the threat of war with Russia. He noted that in this case, Kiev may try to regain Crimea by force of arms, with the support of some members of the alliance, which Moscow will not allow.

Why is the possible admission of Ukraine so dangerous? There is a problem: European countries, including France, believe that Crimea, for example, is Ukraine, while we believe that it is part of the Russian Federation. This means that there will be a military confrontation between Russia and NATO… should we fight NATO? Vladimir Putin President of Russia

The head of the Russian state stressed that the European countries would be drawn into a conflict in which there would be no winners. He noted that the potential of Russia and NATO is incomparable, but recalled that Russia is one of the leading nuclear powers and is ahead of Western countries in some types of weapons.

Putin added that Macron does not want the confrontation to develop, so security guarantees and options for a way out of the current situation were discussed for more than five hours.

The situation around Ukraine

Putin told Macron that Kiev refuses to fulfill its obligations under the Minsk agreements and a set of measures determined by the Normandy format agreements. He noted that there is no progress on such fundamental issues as the legal consolidation of the special status of Donbass, the Steinmeier formula, the constitutional reform, amnesty and local elections have not been carried out.

The President noted that Kiev continues to ignore all the possibilities for the peaceful restoration of the country’s territorial integrity and direct dialogue with Donetsk and Lugansk. The Russian leader pointed out to his French counterpart that there is no alternative to the Minsk agreements, they will have to be implemented in any case.

I repeat once again, in Kiev they either say that they will comply, or they say that this will destroy their country. The incumbent recently stated that he does not like a single point from these Minsk agreements. Well, like it – don’t like it, be patient, my beauty. You have to do it, there’s no other way Vladimir Putin President of Russia

Macron agreed that the Minsk agreements remain the basis for a settlement in Ukraine, the solution to this issue can only be political. He promised to inform President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky that the implementation of the agreements could contribute to progress in resolving the conflict in the southeast of the country.

Related materials:

The French leader indicated that Zelenskiy was nervous about Russian troops on the border. He noted that in the context of international comments, the Ukrainian colleague “still behaves in cold blood”, and this should be welcomed.

Putin suggested that it would not be easy for Macron at the talks in Kiev on Tuesday, February 8, but that following this meeting, Russia will build its own steps.

On February 3, Zelensky revealed the details of a telephone conversation with a French colleague. According to him, they discussed countering security challenges and intensifying the peace process within the framework of the Normandy format, agreed on further joint steps to maintain Ukraine’s resilience and strengthen financial and economic cooperation.

Putin also said during a press conference that he had offered political asylum to former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko. He noted that the ex-leader “made a lot of mistakes” in the issue of settlement in the Donbass, but said that his prosecution as a state criminal is “an excessive bid for success” by the current Ukrainian leadership.

Macron on working together in Europe

Macron, following talks with Putin, said that Russia and Europe should work together on security guarantees.

A credible de-escalation requires us to move forward on fundamental issues, and we have been discussing these issues for a very long time. We must jointly show the will that we are ready to work on guarantees of security, to build a new order of security and stability in Europe. This must build on the foundation we have built together as sovereign nations. Emmanuel Macron President of France

He also commented on Moscow’s proposals on security and noted that Europe needs new mechanisms to ensure stability. However, they should not be developed by revising existing agreements. The French leader did not rule out that the solutions would be more innovative.

Macron stressed that Russia and the EU need to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. At present, it is necessary to find a peaceful way in Europe, now there is still an opportunity and time for this, he added.

I do not believe that we are forced to choose between new rules or a game without rules. This is optimism based on will, from my point of view. Russia is committed to sovereignty and rights. But I am sure that we can build security and stability in Europe by confirming the developments that we already have within the OSCE Emmanuel Macron President of France

Earlier, High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell called the current security situation in Europe the most difficult since the Cold War, but expressed confidence in the power of diplomacy. He also expressed confidence that it is necessary to continue the dialogue with Russia, “to take into account each other’s concerns in order to avoid the worst.”