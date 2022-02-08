More than $158,000 was raised at the auction for Beatles memorabilia in NFT format, certified digital pieces that are revolutionizing the arts market, auction house Julien’s Auctions announced on Monday.

The centerpiece of the auction, the NFT version of the handwritten notes to the classic “Hey Jude” granted by the late musician John Lennon’s son Julian, surpassed expectations and sold for $76,800, the California house, which specializes in this type of offering, detailed. .

The digital piece NFT is an animation in which the stanzas of the song are written progressively on a sheet and, in off, you hear a commentary by Julian Lennon explaining the historical and sentimental context of the piece.

“For me, just looking at a photo would not be enough if I were a buyer. So I wanted to add something more personal. For me, that would be writing and narrating a little bit of the story behind the images,” Julian explained to AFP.

The musician and photographer also auctioned off an NFT version of the Afghan coat his father wore on the “Magical Mystery Tour”, which sold for $22,400. The digital version of a guitar he got for Christmas from his father sold for the same price.

Part of the money raised in the auction will go to the charitable foundation created by Julian Lennon and used in projects to capture CO2 from the atmosphere in order to contain global warming.

Julian Lennon plans to sell other NFT pieces from his collection at Julien’s Auctions, but does not intend to part with material objects. “No way! It’s been 30 years collecting very, very personal things. And you know, I don’t have a lot of things from my dad, so I treasure them.”

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

