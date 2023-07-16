The Formula E races in Rome are much more than a sporting event. The Capitoline E-Prix is ​​also an opportunity for Italian and international companies to meet, discuss and disseminate energy transition issues. ABB, a group with 105,000 employees and world leader in automation and electrification, did not miss the appointment. During the press conference held at the EUR, the Italian top management of ABB illustrated their vision of sustainability: improving energy efficiency to reduce waste, costs and emissions.

Why focus on energy efficiency

Environmental sustainability is the subject of major investments by ABB. The group aims to reduce CO emissions by more than one hundred million tonnes 2 by 2030 not only from its own activities, but from the entire associated production chain. Gianluca Lilli, Senior Vice President and ABB Electrification Commercial Leader, illustrates how in the industrial panorama there are three intertwined strands in terms of environmental sustainability: development of emerging technologiessuch as green hydrogen and carbon capture; electrification; energy efficiency. The ABB speakers paid particular attention to energy efficiency during the EUR conference.

The International Energy Agency estimates that in 2050 global energy needs will rise to 150% compared to current demand, requiring an adjustment of the energy efficiency rate to 4%, now stuck at 2.2%. To achieve the objectives it will be necessary to triple investments in energy efficiency, stuck at 600 billion global dollars against the 1.8 trillion needed. According to ABB, however, energy efficiency is anything but an expense. “Efficiency means competitiveness”, explains Alessandro Pueroni, ABB Lead Motion Manager for Southern Europe and Italy. Focusing on energy efficiency means reducing waste, reducing energy consumption for the same useful work. In an economy such as the European one, where the cost of energy is higher than in the rest of the world’s economies, energy efficiency and sustainability can become synonymous with private competitiveness on the market.

“The first step is to create awareness. The technologies exist and we need to apply them. To create awareness, we need to communicate these technologies”remarks Alessandro Pueroni, who adds: “The second part is giving companies the ability to integrate sustainability into their business plan. For large multinationals it can be easy to understand the advantages deriving from integrating sustainability: access to financial markets, positioning and competitiveness. However, the small-medium Italian company needs to understand that sustainability is not an economic costbut an economic opportunity”.

Industry and thermotechnics: ABB technologies

Data show that the industrial sector is responsible for 37% of global energy consumption, as well as 24% of global CO emissions 2 . Energy efficiency in the industrial field can therefore have significant implications in the fight against climate change. This awareness is responsible for the birth in 2021 of theEnergy Efficiency Movement, a cooperative that has 350 companies around the world including ABB, DHL, Microsoft, as well as twenty Italian companies. Thanks to the mutual exchange of information, the purpose of the Energy Efficiency Movement is to encourage the dissemination of technologies developed by member companies useful for improving energy efficiency.

Electrification is one of the four main business areas for ABB. The group estimates that its high efficiency industrial electric motors, combined with frequency converters capable of modulating their speed, if installed on all industrial units around the world, would allow a global electricity saving of 10%. This, reports Alessandro Pueroni, would mean reaching about 40% of the Paris objectives.

Another sector of ABB’s expertise is that of automation, from which come useful tools for the energy efficiency of buildings, responsible for 30% of global energy consumption, a share destined to rise with growing urbanization. According to ABB, the installation of building management systems it can help monitor exact energy demand and reduce waste. This is seen for example with the Burj Khalifa, where the installation of energy management switch control systems has resulted in energy savings of 30%.

Measure to save

According to Gianluca Lilli, the use of technology and information technology to monitor and manage energy demand is crucial in the fight against waste: “Efficiency starts with measuring what you consume. Today all devices have the intelligence to collect and send these measurements to supervisory systems. An example is our ABB Energy Manager, who is able to collect this information and return analyzes to identify areas for improvement in the use of the various sources of energy consumption within buildings”.

On the other hand, the growing use of the web, artificial intelligence and information technology in general risks increasing consumption and emissions related to data center power supply. However, according to Lilli, this is a problem that cannot be attacked separately, but which requires an overview: “The data centers, which consume energy and produce carbon dioxide, are in fact a very strong investment, also driven by the use of computers for artificial intelligence. However, it is not said that all that is spent on a data center in terms of energy consumption cannot be recovered, at least in part. Data centers can often be located in or near cities. A lot of heat can be recovered to heat portions of the city, avoiding the production of further CO2 2 . It’s all connected. We cannot see the solutions as separate, but see the whole as an ecosystem”.

Mobility

The issue of energy efficiency obviously also affects mobility. According to the NGO Transport & Environment, the electric car is the most energy-efficient option in calculating the production cycle, use and disposal of the product. However, the diffusion of battery-powered cars is closely linked to the presence of recharging infrastructures in the area. Antonio De Bellis, ABB E-mobility Lead Manager, reports that there are currently around 45,000 public and company recharging points in Italy, while the estimate of domestic recharging structures reaches 400,000 units, with a jump of +700% in the last year. The data, according to De Bellis, is the reflection of a country traveling at two speeds, between those who believe in the possibility of change and a more hesitant bureaucratic structure. From this point of view, energy efficiency cannot be separated from bureaucratic efficiency.