Moscow (Union)

Russian President Vladimir Putin affirmed Russia’s interest in developing friendly relations with Arab countries, in order to effectively confront modern threats and challenges.

Putin said, in a telegram of greetings he sent to the participants in the Arab Summit held yesterday in Jeddah, the text of which was published on the Kremlin website: “We are determined to continue supporting collective efforts for the peaceful resolution of acute regional issues, including crises in Sudan, Yemen, Libya and Syria. With unwavering respect for the sovereignty of the state and the existing provisions of international law.

Putin stressed that Russia will continue to provide “every possible assistance for the settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on the basis of the approaches stipulated in the relevant United Nations resolutions, as well as the Arab Peace Initiative, whose owner, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is hosting the current summit of the League of Arab States.”

He added, “We believe that continuing to expand multifaceted cooperation between Russia and the Arab countries fully meets our common interests, and is in line with building a more just and democratic system of international relations based on the principles of multipolarity, true equality, and respect for the legitimate interests of all.”