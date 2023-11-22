For the first time, Russian President Vladimir Putin admitted yesterday that the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Army is being “a tragedy” which, in his view, “we must think about stopping it,” although he did not explain exactly. as. Putin spoke these words via video conference to G20 leaders, some of whom were dismayed by the bloody and highly destructive nature of the war. In response, the head of the Kremlin tried to justify the invasion and assured that he was willing to enter into peace negotiations with Kiev, whose leaders he accuses of being the ones who abandoned the dialogue, while deploring that his counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree that expressly prohibited any type of conversation with Russia as long as it does not withdraw its troops from all occupied territories.

“Some colleagues have already said in their speeches that they are shocked because Russia’s aggression continues,” Putin stressed during his speech and admitted that “yes, of course, military actions are always a tragedy for specific people, specific families and for the country as a whole”, without specifying whether he was referring to Ukraine, Russia or both at the same time. “And, of course, we must think about how to stop this tragedy,” he added.

Putin understands that “he cannot help but be shocked by the loss of life in this war,” using a term that is prohibited in Russia, even persecuted, since the authorities insist that what is taking place in Ukraine is a “Special Military Operation.” not a war. But, he added, “isn’t the bloody coup in Ukraine in 2014, followed by the Kiev regime’s war against its people in Donbas, shocking?” “Isn’t the extermination of the civilian population in Palestine and the Gaza Strip shocking today?” he continued in his speech.

The Russian president’s decision to send his Army to invade Ukraine on February 24, 2022 triggered the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War II and a confrontation between Russia and the West of even greater intensity than that which occurred during the Cold War. in relation to the Soviet Union. But the swords are still very high.

Commotions and conflicts



Special emissary Rodion Miroshnik, a diplomat tasked by the Russian Foreign Ministry with documenting “war crimes” allegedly committed by Ukrainian forces, said on Tuesday, on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the start of the Maidan uprising in Kiev, that, “that date, November 21, 2013, ten years ago, marked the end of the peaceful period of independent Ukraine (…) After that there were only commotions, conflicts, both armed and unarmed, political assassinations, the operation military in Donbas, bloodshed and the gradual degradation of everything that had any value for the inhabitants of that country.

According to Miroshnik, the Maidan “caused the paralysis of state administrative and law enforcement mechanisms. It was followed by a coup d’état, which was immediately legalized by the American authorities, proposing to consider it, not as a transition of the country to external control, but as a victory of freedom and dignity, which, however, very quickly transformed in colonial dependence and lack of rights.

In such a situation, the Russian diplomat estimates, Moscow “cannot coexist with the current completely toxic regime in Kiev, but it can resist the power of NATO for as long as it takes to completely demilitarize Ukraine.” Including Crimea, which was annexed in 2014, Russia now controls 17.5% of Ukraine’s internationally recognized territory.

Also on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the outbreak of the Maidan, in an interview with the North American channel Fox News, Zelensky warned that “we could stop the war by handing over Crimea and Donbas to Russia, but Ukraine will never agree.” “That is not a peace plan,” he said.