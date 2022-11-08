Last night a new episode of the Big Brother Vip. Also last night the Vipponi were called to comment on the various dynamics that have been created inside the most spied on house in Italy and, obviously, the twists could not be missed. Among the many, the words that caused a sensation Orietta Berti pronounced against Giaele De Donà. Let’s find out what happened together.

Over the last few hours Orietta Berti found herself at the center of a real one storm. Loyal viewers of the program have not gone unnoticed by the words that the columnist of Big Brother Vip he addressed to Vippona Giaele De Donàthus arousing numerous criticisms.

For some episodes now Orietta Berti has expressed her desire to find out how the story between Giaele De Donà and her husband will end. According to the columnist, the Vippona she wants her husband to arrive for her in the episode. During a conversation with Sonia Bruganelli and Alfonso Signorini, Orietta Berti let herself go to a phrase which the loyal viewers of the program did not like at all:

But in my opinion it comes. Maybe he even gives her two slaps here.

The commentator’s words caused a sensation in everyone, especially in Sonia Bruganelli who commented on the singer’s phrases in this way:

But how?

As already mentioned, there have been many who have strongly criticized the singer for the words spoken during the episode of Big Brother Vip aired last night.

We recall that Orietta Berti was strongly desired by Alfonso Signorini as a columnist for this new edition of Big Brother Vip. During the episodes, however, most of the viewers of the famous reality show could not help but notice that often the commentator’s words can be out of place.